The first worship service of today’s Episcopal Church of the Annunciation was held Dec. 10, 1967. At the time, the local congregation was simply called the “Newport mission.” Father James (Jim) Patrick, full-time priest at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Morristown celebrated Holy Communion that day. Father Patrick’s desire to start a Newport mission received approval from the Diocese of Tennessee on the condition that he find five families to be active members. He found 10.
Father Patrick was a good friend of Rev. Lou Schnupp of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Morristown, who had started a Catholic mission in Newport earlier that year. Annunciation’s first service was held at the Catholic mission, which was housed in the former home of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Fisher at the corner of Broadway and Belton Ave. After holding the Newport service at 8:30 a.m., Father Patrick then hurried back to All Saints’ for their morning mass.
Twenty-five people attended that first Sunday morning service. For several years, the Episcopalian and Catholic congregations shared space in the Fisher home, where services were held in the former living room area.
Newport’s mission was registered and named the Episcopal Church of the Annunciation on Jan. 27, 1968 at the annual Episcopal diocesan convention. There were 12 charter members.
As a mission church, the Newport group received partial support by the diocese. Father Patrick served the group until July 1969.
After nine priests and supply priests over a 10-and-a-half-year period, Episcopal Church of the Annunciation entered a new era, when the Rev. David Garrett celebrated his first Holy Communion here on July 2, 1978.
Around 1981, Senior Warden Steve Thompson learned about the possibility of purchasing a former restaurant, Andy’s, through a foreclosure sale from United American Bank. The property was booked for $150,000.00.
In 1982, the church purchased this property, moved in, cleaned, and held their first service on Pentecost Sunday, June 7, 1981. During the clean-up, a small cross was discovered on top of a support beam, an apparent sign that the building was destined to become a church. The building was consecrated on Sept. 14, 1981, with over 240 people in attendance..
A steeple was added, and the spire was blessed on March 25, 1983. For several years, the church used the church’s former restaurant layout to hold barbecue fundraisers twice a year.
In December of 1987, note on the building was paid off eight years early.
In 1992, the church adopted a project to renovate the church’s exterior. On July 31, 1992, a new steeple was added as a crowning touch, with the Newport Plain Talk reporting, “It doesn’t look like a restaurant now.” A cornerstone was laid in September 1992 during a special service.
In 1996, after being a mission church for nearly 29 years, the church’s finances were improved enough that funding from the Diocese was no longer required. Newport’s mission church petitioned to become parish status in the diocese. Presented Nov. 6, 1997, the petition was approved and on Feb. 14, 1998, at the Diocese of East Tennessee’s annual convention, the petition was approved. Newport’s Episcopal Church of the Annunciation was now a full-fledged parish.
In 2003, another building project was adopted, this one to add a parish hall with easier access than the church’s basement, plus add a minister’s office, a possible office for the church secretary, and a vestry room. A loan through the diocese was taken out, and ground was broken.
A former parishoner’s generosity enabled the church to renovate the basement to include classrooms, a nursery, a records room, and a storage room, as well as open space for activities.
Although Episcopal Church of the Annunciation’s membership numbers are not large, they have offered their parish hall to help other churches, such as Crossroads Community Church, as well as other ministries, including Celebrate Life, Families Anonymous, and Stepping Out.
Ministries have included sharing lessons and carols with Southside Baptist Church, holding regular communion services for Newport Convalescent Center and Wellington Manor residents, and actively supporting Boys and Girls Club members. They have also provided food and diapers for Bread Basket and support Feed My Sheep.
