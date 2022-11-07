Episcopal church

The first worship service of today’s Episcopal Church of the Annunciation was held Dec. 10, 1967. At the time, the local congregation was simply called the “Newport mission.” Father James (Jim) Patrick, full-time priest at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Morristown celebrated Holy Communion that day. Father Patrick’s desire to start a Newport mission received approval from the Diocese of Tennessee on the condition that he find five families to be active members. He found 10.

Father Patrick was a good friend of Rev. Lou Schnupp of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Morristown, who had started a Catholic mission in Newport earlier that year. Annunciation’s first service was held at the Catholic mission, which was housed in the former home of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Fisher at the corner of Broadway and Belton Ave. After holding the Newport service at 8:30 a.m., Father Patrick then hurried back to All Saints’ for their morning mass.

