The diesel shortage has been in the news a lot lately, especially with Mansfield Energy issuing a news release on Oct. 31 indicating there was concern on the east coast with tight inventory and market economics.
“Poor pipeline shipping economics and historically low diesel inventories are combining to cause shortages in various markets throughout the Southeast,” the news release said. “These have been occurring sporadically, with areas like Tennessee seeing particularly acute challenges.”
In May 2022, diesel prices rose by $1 per gallon, and supply dried up throughout the Southeast, officials with Mansfield Energy pointed out. The news release indicates “in many areas, actual fuel prices are currently 30 to 80 cents higher than the posted market average because supply is tight.”
Who is Mansfield Energy? Mansfield Energy buys fuel from more than 300 different refinery contracts, and has supply positions at 900 terminals throughout the United States and Canada and works with more than 1,500 delivery partners.
According to Mansfield’s website, when a market runs low, they have the supply and freight ready to deploy from other nearby supply points to ensure that customers stay supplied.
There is no doubt that when diesel is available it is costing more. According to AAA, there has been a 68% price increase in diesel fuel prices throughout Tennessee during the last year.
AAA reported that this time last year, the average cost of diesel in Tennessee was $3.45 per gallon, whereas now, the average price is $5.10 per gallon and that is expected to increase.
According to the State of Tennessee, the state is home to 10,190 trucking companies, and one of every 13 jobs in the state is in the trucking industry. The state reports that 90.5% of Tennessee communities depend solely on trucks to move their goods.
According to the state data, the trucking industry pays 38% of taxes owed by motorists in the state, but they only make up 11% of the vehicle miles traveled in the state.
Will it affect local residents and businesses?
JCCUD propane delivery
Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD) General Manager Tommy Bible said that for now, it is business as usual for the utility. He did note that the utility has paid higher prices for diesel all summer long, and now those higher prices are continuing into the fall.
“We are already paying higher prices, and there is a good possibility that it could go higher based on what we are hearing,” Bible said.
He said he has reached out to the utility’s diesel supplier who has said that there is not a problem at this time with meeting the supply needs. “Of course, if there is an interruption in the future, then it could cause us some challenges,” he said.
He explained JCCUD has been paying a diesel surcharge of .05 per gallon for the last several weeks, and that is expected to increase. He said that as of now, that charge has not been added onto the customer’s bill and the utility has been absorbing it.
Bible reported the early filling of propane tanks has been completed, so customers had their tanks filled and the utility’s tanks are full. He said that when those tanks have to be refilled and then they are bringing in 8,500 gallons to refill the utility’s tanks, that is when they will see if they are affected.
“As new loads of propane come in, that will tell us the story,” he said. “Hopefully there are no delays. We are closely watching the situation. Right now, it is so far, so good.”
Electrical maintenance and repairs from Newport Utilities
Newport Utilities Vice President of Operations and Technology Chris Calhoun said the utility’s fleet manager is keeping updated on the situation. “As of now, there has been no indication that there will be a shortage of diesel or that we will be unable to get the diesel we need for our fleet,” he said.
Calhoun said many of the utility’s vehicles run off diesel. They depend on these vehicles to repair electrical issues and to maintain the system.
“The prices are higher, so it is definitely costing us more,” he said. “But we do not change our rates because of those higher fuel expenses.”
He pointed out that the electrical rates are set by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).
“We have been — and continue to be — affected by the supply chain issues,” he noted. “But as of now, we do not expect an issue with getting the diesel fuel that we need.”
Cocke County Government
Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis said that the county government does have vehicles that use diesel, but the majority use regular unleaded fuel. He said the county has been proactive since the start of the pandemic, working to ensure there is an adequate supply of fuel to manage emergency operations.
The county’s budget is in place, but he said that they did budget for price increases because higher prices were expected.
“At this point, I don’t see it being a crisis because of the higher prices, but it is a difficulty,” Mathis explained. “We are planning for the worst, but hoping for the best. We are trying to mitigate the damage from the higher costs.”
“We can keep a supply on hand for emergencies, but we cannot control the costs,” he said.
He said the county’s fire trucks, heavy equipment, and road maintenance vehicles use diesel to operate. Mathis said that because of proactive measures that have been taken, the county does have the fuel needed if there is an emergency and they face delays in getting diesel.
K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc.
K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc., based in Abingdon, VA, has 132 stores throughout Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia. A privately held and employee-owned corporation, K-VA-T operates Food City stores.
Executive Vice President of Pharmacy, Fuel & Convenience Stores Mickey Blazer explained that K-VA-T Foods buys directly from the supplier because it has its own distribution center.
“We are prepared as well as anyone could be in this situation,” Blazer said. “According to the EIA (Energy Information Association), diesel levels are their lowest since 2008.”
He said that 60% of the grocery chain’s Gas ‘N Go locations sell diesel, and they all were supplied as of Friday. The company’s distribution center also supplies diesel for the company’s tractor trailers to deliver to the stores.
Because the company buys directly from the supplier, he said he did not immediately foresee a shortage problem affecting the chain’s deliveries.
“I think the price of the diesel is what will impact us,” he said. “It will cost us more to get the product to the store. We are absorbing as much as we can, but it eventually gets to the point that you cannot absorb all the extra cost and stay in business.”
“It will eventually get to the point where you have to pass some of that extra cost on,” Blazer said, indicating that if the diesel prices stay high, then products in the stores may have higher prices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.