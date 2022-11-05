Love's diesel

The price of diesel is displayed on a sign at Love’s Friday in Newport.

 PHOTO BY DAVE RUTHENBERG

The diesel shortage has been in the news a lot lately, especially with Mansfield Energy issuing a news release on Oct. 31 indicating there was concern on the east coast with tight inventory and market economics.

“Poor pipeline shipping economics and historically low diesel inventories are combining to cause shortages in various markets throughout the Southeast,” the news release said. “These have been occurring sporadically, with areas like Tennessee seeing particularly acute challenges.”

Trending Recipe Videos




Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.