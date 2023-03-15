The Cocke County Partnership Chamber of Commerce is offering several business classes this month in Newport.
SBDC Business Startup 101: March 20, 10 a.m. — 11 a.m. Cocke County Chamber 115 Mulberry Street Newport, TN 37821. No cost. A Tennessee Small Business Development Center specialist will discuss different forms of business organization, tax requirements, business licenses, and financing options. This class is for anyone who has questions about starting their own business. Speaker: TSBDC Knoxville Center Business Specialist
Contracting Opportunities for Women-Owned Small Businesses: March 29, 2 p.m. — 3 p.m. Cocke County Chamber 115 Mulberry Street Newport, TN 37821 No cost. To help level the playing field for women business owners, the Federal Government has created the “Women-Owned Small Business Contracting” program. Projects in designated industries may be set aside for certified entities to bid. You will learn: Eligibility criteria, types of projects set aside, application process and more. Special Guest Speaker: Ms. Jacqueline Merritt Economic Development Specialist, US Small Business Administration.
Accelerate Your Marketing, Drive Your Business Forward in 2023. March 28, 9 a.m. This class will be offered online, or you can register and attend the class in person at the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce. No cost. Learn the proven, 4-Step Strategic Roadmap to drive more connections with your audience and increase your leads.
If you would like to take advantage of any of these please contact the chamber office at (423) 623-7201 or visit CockeCountyPartnership.com and go to the March events calendar. You can also visit the Cocke County Partnerships Facebook page and register under events.
