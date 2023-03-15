partnership logo

The Cocke County Partnership Chamber of Commerce is offering several business classes this month in Newport.

SBDC Business Startup 101: March 20, 10 a.m. — 11 a.m. Cocke County Chamber 115 Mulberry Street Newport, TN 37821. No cost. A Tennessee Small Business Development Center specialist will discuss different forms of business organization, tax requirements, business licenses, and financing options. This class is for anyone who has questions about starting their own business. Speaker: TSBDC Knoxville Center Business Specialist

