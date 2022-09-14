Fuel
NASHVILLE — Tennessee gas prices continued their downward trend last week, falling nearly 11 cents, on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.26 which is nearly 27 cents less expensive than one month ago and 37 cents more than one year ago.

"Gas prices across the state are now on a two-week streak of declines and have reached seven month lows," said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "The oil market finished flat last week, which should help to push pump prices lower this week."

