Churches have them, families have them, businesses have them, and, well, yes, schools have them!
Of course, I’m talking about homecomings!
When I was in my fifth year as a senior at good ole Cocke County High – you know — “The Hill; we had homecoming. And it was a rrrrreeeeaaaaealllllllyyyyyy big deal. I suppose the seniors enjoyed it more because we all kinda suspected that, pending a disastrous “final week” and blowing all the hard work we had invested in graduating, this one would be our last homecoming.
And, frankly, I didn’t realize how important that was going to be to me after my last year on the Hill. After all, I was 22 at the time – LOL!
And so, I was thrilled to overflowing when I happened to notice on the digital sign board at the school that they were going to have another homecoming parade. It didn’t say where it would go; but it said where it would start; and I thought that was great!
I remembered our homecoming parades way back then. They all started at the school (on the hill) down College Street, through town on Broadway, turn right at the Gateway, turn right and go down Main Street to Baer Street, turn left on Broadway at the water works, and back up to the Hill.
Couldn’t we do that again? There are still plenty of old folks left who remember those big parades and homecoming weeks.
It was big – a really big deal. Classes had floats, clubs had floats, the queen and cabinet had a float, the cheerleaders had a float, even the Knob Hill Gang had a float; and anybody who wanted to could walk the route. The band always led it out and my two years in the marching band gave me a thrill to play for the crowds who always lined the streets.
Later, when I was working at the Newport Electric System (“NU now), we would come out of the headquarters building (“city hall” now) and line up to watch the festivities.
I remember the drum line had to quiet it down to rim shots as we passed Mims Clinic on Broadway and Valentine-Shults Clinic on Main – you know, don’t want to bother the patients.
I don’t remember what day of homecoming week the parade was held, or if we had any antique cars, but we did have an occasional horse and rider or two.
And then, there was “the game”; ah yes, the Friday Night Lights at City Park Field (“Little League” now) and the homecoming dance (“sock hop”) in the massive little gymnasium (“Convalescent Center” now).
It was a big deal – a really big deal – and tons of fun!
Well, Jesus is having a homecoming too. You see, He spent 30+ years in the home of His bride (“Earth” now); and will someday come to get her and take her to His home (“Heaven” forever); and my, my; what a massive homecoming that is going to be.
He had a rehearsal when He ascended back to Heaven (His Father’s House); but, someday, He is coming to get His bride (The “Church” now) and take her (“me and whoever” else has had the good sense to accept His offer to put us in His family) to His home – for a homecoming!
That’s a “big deal” – a “really big deal”.
Don’t miss it!
Don’t know how to be included?
I do and I will share!
Tom Mooty has written this column since 1971 and appreciates your comments. Contact the editor of Newport Plain Talk or Mooty at tommooty15@gmail.com.
