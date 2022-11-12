For the past several decades, America has experienced an exodus of those moving out of the cities due to differences in politics and rising taxes. As they move to rural America, a frequent question which is asked: Why is there no paid fire station just down the street with responses times as historically experienced in the cities?
With big government mentality, both nationally and in large cities, and with deficit spending becoming an expected norm, moving to responsible rural America can be a culture shock.
Unknown to many, according to the United States Fire Administration, as of November 9, 2022, the majority of the fire departments in the United States are volunteer fire departments.
- 70.2% (100% volunteer)
- 9.3% (career “paid”)
- 15.7% (Mostly volunteer “combination”)
- 4.8% (Mostly career “combination”)
The top five states which consist of mostly volunteer fire departments are:
- Delaware (93%)
- Minnesota (97.2%)
- Pennsylvania (96.8%)
- South Dakota (96.6%)
- North Dakota (96.3%)
Even Florida consists of 61.5% volunteer fire departments.
As Americans flee the high taxes of big city and big government spending in order to stretch their dollars, there must be a compromise in government services. The old adage of “having one’s cake and eating it too” comes to reality with responsible spending of rural America.
Rural governments can spend over $1 million each year on just one career fire station. This cost does not include the cost of building the station, buying and replacing fire trucks and other major capital expenditures.
Even our nearby cities, such as Gatlinburg and Waynesville, are combination fire departments with volunteer firefighters.
In Cocke County, we have eight distinct and separate fire jurisdictions (ESNs — Emergency Service Numbers) registered with the Tennessee Fire Marshall’s Office; six fire districts are 100% volunteer and two are 100% career. The majority of the volunteer jurisdictions have at least two fire stations in their fire districts.
If we only counted just one station for each of the eight volunteer fire districts in Cocke County, our volunteer firefighters are saving Cocke County citizens well over $8 million each year, not including major capital expenditures.
Where does the money come from to run these six (volunteer fire districts? Yes, Cocke County does donate some funds to these six fire districts, but the majority of the revenue required to run their departments comes from their firefighters getting out and doing fundraising. These fundraising events include dinners, festivals, roadblocks, boot drives, fireworks programs, fireworks sales, donation letters, etc. These donations are used to pay for insurance, fuel, station utilities, truck and equipment repairs, station building repairs, equipment, etc. The majority of their fire trucks are purchased used from other fire departments in other states when those departments are replacing them with new trucks.
So, who are these neighbors who are saving us this money? Just everyday citizens of Cocke County. They work in local businesses and industries, they are teachers, truck drivers, farmers, school bus drivers, medical personnel, business owners, homemakers, off-duty law enforcement officers, off-duty career firefighters, off-duty EMS personnel, off-duty 911 dispatchers, etc.
They are our neighbors who get out of their warm beds in the middle of the night, leave the restaurant before they get or finish their meal, abandon their shopping carts in the aisle when getting groceries, leave the movie theater and bring their date, excuse themselves from the family birthday or Christmas party, get up and leave church or even leave work when the tones drop for a house fire, a wreck, a neighbor having a heart attack, to help Mrs. Jones who has fallen in the floor or as of late, wildland fires, which last for several days.
The second big question whic city folk often ask is, “How much money do these volunteer firefighters make, how much are they paid?” The answer here in Cocke County is, nothing, not one penny!
The third big question which you can count on being asked is, “Why do they do it?” The answer that most every volunteer firefighter nationwide would give is that they love their community, they want to give back, and realistically and responsibly, their community just can’t afford to pay for full-time paid fire stations.
Is being responsible and not buying into the fantasy of BIG deficit spending, and just giving of our own personal time in order for our community to live within our means worth it?
Our volunteer firefighters believe so.
So, how can you give back and what can you do to help in keeping your taxes low in our rural county?
Join in, and help out your local volunteer fire department. Yes, you can learn how to fight fire or drive a fire truck, BUT there are many other jobs which are needed, such as mechanic, bookkeeping, record-keeping, fundraising, grant writing, rehab. team, auxiliary member, etc.
Our Cocke County volunteer fire departments include:
- Centerview Volunteer Fire & Rescue
- Cosby Volunteer Fire & Rescue
- Del Rio Volunteer Fire & Rescue
- Grassy Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue
- Long Creek Volunteer Fire & Rescue
- Parrottsville Volunteer Fire & Rescue
This, is why we have volunteer fire departments.
Walt Cross is the chief of Grassy Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue, and chief of the Cocke County Emergency Responder’s Association.
