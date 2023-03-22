The Cocke County Isaiah 117 House depends on the community’s support to serve children. With a fundraising goal of $130,000 annually, it needs the support of individuals, businesses and organizations.
According to Program Coordinator Brandi Dailey, during the last year — up through February 2023 — the house served 169 children. Every child that comes through the home leaves with a bag. That bag contains three or four outfits of clothing, underwear, socks, pajamas and shoes in a bag. She said that on average, each bag costs $230.
The children coming to the home are fed, bathed, clothed and given the love and attention that they need and deserve.
Two upcoming fundraisers have been planned to help with fundraising efforts.
At 6 p.m. on March 31 there will be a father-daughter and mother-son dance at the Newport Recreation Center. Tickets for the event are $20 each. There will be a photo booth, DJ and a dessert table.
Tickets can be purchased up until the day of the event and are available at the local schools, Newport Nutrition, Modern Woodmen of America and Petals Florist. Tickets are also available online through the local Isaiah 117 House Linktree, which is accessible through the Isaiah 117 House Cocke County Facebook page.
The Cocke County house is asking local businesses, organizations, groups and individuals to consider running a lemonade stand as a fundraiser during July. Dailey explained that the group or individual will host the stand and then the Isaiah 117 House will send a representative to pick up the funds that were raised.
She said that anyone interested in running a lemonade stand should call Jen at (240) 291-1054. The Isaiah 117 House will promote any upcoming lemonade stands online.
Financial contributions are always welcome. You can opt for a one-time donation or a monthly contribution by going to the website, isaiah117house.com. Go to the support tab at the top then click donate and scroll down to choose Cocke County.
Dailey said they also welcome physical donations of new items with the tags still attached. These items include clothing of all sizes, including adult sizes, as well as shoes of all sizes. Items can be dropped off at New Horizon Bank or at the Modern Woodmen of America (MWA) office.
