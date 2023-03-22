The Cocke County Isaiah 117 House depends on the community’s support to serve children. With a fundraising goal of $130,000 annually, it needs the support of individuals, businesses and organizations.

According to Program Coordinator Brandi Dailey, during the last year — up through February 2023 — the house served 169 children. Every child that comes through the home leaves with a bag. That bag contains three or four outfits of clothing, underwear, socks, pajamas and shoes in a bag. She said that on average, each bag costs $230.

