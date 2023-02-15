southerland mug

Sen. Steve Southerland

On Feb. 6, Gov. Bill Lee delivered his fifth State of the State Address in a joint session of the General Assembly. In the speech titled “Tennessee: Leading the Nation,” the Governor presented his $55.6 billion budget proposal and legislative priorities for 2023. Tennessee’s strong fiscal stewardship places the state in one of the strongest budgetary positions in history and allows for investments to ensure continued success. Lee’s address highlighted Tennessee’s success in attracting businesses, rural economic development and education.

Transportation and infrastructure emerged as the top budget item of the night. Gov. Lee proposed a $3 billion transportation modernization fund to alleviate urban congestion and fund rural road projects across the state.

