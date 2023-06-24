Stokely Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program will observe Financial Literacy Day on Tuesday, June 27. The program getd underway at the library at 11 a.m.

Activities will include story time, refreshments and giveaways. Library financial education resources are provided through grant funding from the Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission.

