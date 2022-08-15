KNOXVILLE—Leaders of faith-based and religious organizations and advocates for aging adults are invited to a Knoxville open house event to raise awareness of and better coordinate resources for older people.

The come-and-go open house will feature presentations, information booths from support organizations and light refreshments. It takes place 2-6 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the John T. O’Connor Senior Center, 611 Winona St. Brief formal presentations will be held at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

