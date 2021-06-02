NEWPORT—The Cocke County Partnership’s Chamber of Commerce will again host a series of concerts this summer along the beautiful City of Newport’s Riverwalk.
This year they will be hosting five concerts. Some familiar bands will be featured, but also several new ones will take the stage for the first time.
Kicking off the series this evening at 7 p.m. will be GRITS from Dumplin Valley.
The concerts are free with affordable concessions provided by the Kiwanis of Newport.
Come on down and find your spot and relax before the concert starts if you like. Food and games will be setup by 6:30 p.m.
