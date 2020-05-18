A few weeks ago, I wrote about the “Ride to Remember” which, this year, is replacing the long running, “Rolling Thunder” motorcycle rally in Washington, D.C. That group gathers over 500,000 riders to bring awareness to those who have been a Prisoner of War (POW) or Missing in Action (Mia) during many of America’s wars and conflicts. There is one other group that rides each year across the country to support and honor the POW-MIA’s and veterans that stops in Cocke County.
Each year since 1989 when two Vietnam Veterans rode from California to Washington, D.C., the Run For The Wall® (RFTW) has grown. The mission statement reveals their true commitment, “To promote healing among ALL veterans and their families and friends. To call for an accounting of all Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action (POW/MIA). To honor the memory of those Killed in Action (KIA) from all wars, and to support our military personnel all over the world.”
Their website shares, “The trip is a 10-day ride from Ontario, California, to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., where the Run officially ends. We meet on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial just before noon on Saturday before Memorial Day. From there, we walk as a group to The Wall and declare our mission complete by placing a plaque at the apex.
There are other non-RFTW events scheduled throughout the weekend, including the opportunity to participate in the Rolling Thunder Parade in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. This is a sight to behold — 350,000 plus motorcycles all starting from the Pentagon parking lots, parading through downtown Washington, and ending at The Wall.”
The group of riders grew, they are described as “Everyone who has fought or has friends or loved ones who have fought in a war, has their own issues from their experience — the welcome home, the goodbye to buddies lost, the ability to finally help the young men and women we watch every night on TV, or just trying to accept coming home alive.
“Many who participate in the Run find that whatever they have been missing can be found in the RFTW family. They can finally start settling issues that have been “stuffed” away for many years.
“Riders range in age from eight to 80. They include fathers, mothers, grandfathers, and grandmothers (some of whom ride their own bikes!); veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom, and Afghanistan; active duty military; supporters; friends and family. Everyone is welcome.”
As the numbers increased, they decided to split into three routes, LA to D.C.; Central, Midway, Southern. They have added a new return route, Sandbox, which goes “Wall to Wall” from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall to the Middle Eastern Conflicts Wall in Marseilles, Illinois.
Towards the end of March, I got a call from Harold Cates who has been the owner of Hartford Citgo for many years and has sponsored a road stop for the “Run for the Wall” riders. Harold called to let me know he had heard from the “Middle Route” coordinator, Mr. Ken Dugas, that the ride had to canceled because of COVID-19.
This week I would have written about their arrival. Since they will not be here this year, I will take this opportunity to talk with Harold and share the history of Hartford Citgo’s becoming the East Tennessee stop.
Harold said, “About eight or nine years ago a small group of motorcyclists pulled up to the pumps, came in and asked for the owner and I talked with them. They told me they were a “Scout group” for “Run For the Wall” and explained their mission. They had three routes and one, the Middle, came right by Hartford on their way to Washington, D.C. and were looking for a fuel stop. I was surprised when they said a large lot like ours would be perfect for a stop that could handle 300 motorcycles. Hearing they were honoring veterans and the POW-MIAs I said, I would be honored to have them stop.”
“The first year they stopped many of the local residents showed up to welcome the many riders, Harold continues. “Over the years the numbers have grown, and many bring food and local items to share with the riders. Representatives from the county government, volunteer fire departments, and local veteran organizations are there to welcome and thank the riders. The local law enforcement has always escorted the group and makes sure the roads stay clear for them.”
I have only been there when they arrived for the last four years and am amazed at the riders when they stop. This group of an estimated 300 to 400 hundred riders, separated into platoons, are like a “well-oiled machine” when they stop at Hartford for fuel.
The Advance Team and Fuel Crew show up first, only a few minutes ahead of the first group of riders. As each motorcycle pulls in, there is a Fuel Crew member at each pump. The rider stays on his bike and is handed the fuel nozzle. When full, they pull out and spot a specially colored clothed fuel team member that directs them to the staging area where their platoon re-gathers. This process is repeated for each of the riders and all 300 plus bikes are fueled in less than twenty minutes.
When the bikes are in the staging area behind the Citgo where the big trucks usually park it is an overwhelming sight to see. There are motorcycles of many different makes and paint jobs. Since I have a balance issue disability, I had to give up my last bike, a Harley, and am now considering a three wheel “trike”. This past year there were many that had been adapted for disabled riders and their owners were eager to share information about them.
Molly spent some time sniffing at a trailer one rider had. He had designed and built the trailer so he could take his two dogs with him. Molly got to meet the riders and tried out the doghouse on wheels. I am not sure she really would like to ride in one of those. Maybe one day we will see for ourselves.
While they are stopped Harold said, “They have their own refreshment truck that we help re-supply their ice and water and anything they need.” Over the years the riders have been stopping Harold not only provides the items for the re-supply free of charge, every vehicle that fuels is also done free of charge. A few times he has received a fuel card from the Citgo Company he pays the difference and many times he foots the whole bill.
He says, “I am extremely honored to have these riders stop here in Hartford. This is the finest group of Patriots I have ever had the opportunity to serve.” Though unable to join the military because of injuries from a car accident when he was six, Harold has a long family line of those who have served. He talks proudly of his Father and five uncles who served during World War II. His brother also served during in between conflicts.
Harold adds, “These riders are the only ones ever allowed to ride their motorcycles through Arlington National Cemetery. They end their 10-day journey by placing a plaque at the apex of the Vietnam Memorial, the “Wall”. They do so much to make sure that people remember the sacrifices of women and men who have served. This is why I am honored to greet every one of them I can when they stop and thank them for what they do.”
The “Ride For The Wall” organizers are already making plans for next year and have said the riders on the Middle Route are looking forward to stopping. I am sure Harold will keep us posted on their plans. We all should be at the Hartford Citgo next May, to give them a big “Welcome Home and Welcome Back”.
SIDE NOTE:
As I was finishing up this story, I received a message for from Ken Dugan who asked, “Do you know about the virtual run on the rftw.us website? Please visit it and you will see daily sit reps. I think you will like it.
Thank you for what you do and your support! Ken. I am aware of this and wanted to share the link to my readers. It is very interesting!
NEWS OF NOTE:
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 Executive Board met last week and voted to reopen the hall on Wednesdays. There will be no donuts or food available only coffee and drinks until further notice. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. No decision yet if there will be a June meeting. If you need any information you can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (If no one is available, please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
AMVETS Post 75 reports the State Convention schedule for June has been cancelled. There is no word yet if there will be a meeting in June. If you need information about the local organization, you can contact Commander Richard Holt at (423) 608-2902.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918.
