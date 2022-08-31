DP-LicensePlate-SiteBanner.jpg

The Dollywood Foundation is reminding Tennessee drivers about Dolly Parton’s Tennessee license plates as the state is now requiring all drivers to get a new license plate.

Dolly is giving 100% of the plate sales – over $15 per plate — to support local Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library programs in her home state. One plate purchase fully funds one child’s enrollment in the program for a full year.

