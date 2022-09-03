Carmen-Deedy_Storyteller_Fresh-Air-Photographics-photo-credit-scaled.jpeg

Storyteller Carmen Deedy performs during the National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, which kicks off for its 50th anniversay the first Friday in October.

 File photo

JONESBOROUGH – Tickets are on sale now for the National Storytelling Festival, which is celebrating 50 years of storytelling excellence as well as the exciting future of the form.

The world's most respected event of its kind since its founding, the Festival is a three-day showcase of an oral tradition that has deep historical roots and exciting new expressions. Thousands of people from across the country are expected to attend.

