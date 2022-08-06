Howard and Cordova discuss veterans jobs

Charles Howard, LVER, from Morristown’s American Job Center (right) talks with Mario Cordoza, LVER, from Johnson City talk about ways they use to find Veterans jobs.

 Rob Watkins

On Wednesday morning, representatives from several veterans organizations got together in one of the Walters State classrooms, in the Tanner School Building, to supply information to Cocke County Veterans. Charles Howard, the Local Veterans’ Employment Representative (LVER) from the American Job Center (AJC) in Morristown organized the Veteran’s Employment Resource event, designed to help veterans learn about the benefits and services available to them through the AJC and the James Quillen Veteran Affairs Medical Center (VAMC).

Charles was joined by another LVER, Mario Cardoza from the Johnson City AJC and, Phillip Fields and Nicole Stewart from the VAMC’s Vocational Rehabilitation (Voc. Rehab) Community based Employment Services. Also joining the group was Jenny Fain, CRC a Mental Health-Healthcare (MH-H) for Homeless Veterans Employment Coordinator from the VAMC, Mike Barnes Cocke County’s Veterans Service Officer and Rob Watkins, Advocate, Veterans in Focus.

