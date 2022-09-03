Eastman has been named on the Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
The awards list was announced on Aug. 24, 2022. The complete list and methodology is posted here on the Forbes website.
“We’re excited to be included as a ‘Best-In-State Employer’ by Forbes for the third consecutive year,” said Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO. “Eastman is a material innovation company, but more than that, we’re a widely diverse and inclusive people company. The fact that our people are the ones who ranked us highly and say they are willing to recommend Eastman to friends and family speaks volumes. I’m deeply honored and continue to be proud of the innovative solutions Eastman people deliver every day.”
America's Best-in-State Employers 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 70,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the USA. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,380 employer brands were ranked among the top employers. Brands were able to win in more than one state.
The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state that stood out either positively or negatively.
About Eastman
Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability.
The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables.
As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2021 revenue of approximately $10.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.
