Del Rio news By Nellie Haney Jan 25, 2023 Rodney Haney and Regina visited me on Saturday. Rodney ate lunch with me and Regina went to Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Lunsford's home, her dad and mom. Her sister, Linda O'Dell, was also visiting them.Get well wishes to Katrina Jackson. She is on the sick list.Get well wishes to Ruth McLain. She is in the hospital.Visiting Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Haney and Lily and Nicholas on Saturday were Matt and Dawn Ramsey and Lucas and Kaelynn. They ate supper with them and spent the evening.Saturday supper guests of Dora Kate Stokely were Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Haney, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler and me.On Friday evening, Dora Kate Stokely ate supper with me.Sunday dinner guests of Rose Norwood were Glenda Phillips, Rick and Lesa Shropshire, and Chase and Diane Norwood and Tonya. On Sunday, Diane and Tonya visited Diane Strange.Visiting John James and Shirley Haney and Luramae and Apris on Sunday were Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Ballard and Steve and Cheyenne. John cooked dinner for them.Recently, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler ate supper with Mr. and Mrs. David Grindstaff and girls.I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Wilma Ramsey.Get well wishes to Shirley Haney. She really needs prayers.
