compost

Alternative waste reduction methods, such as composting, keep food waste out of landfills, which are quickly running out of space. 

 Photo by C. Hellwinckel

KNOXVILLE—Approximately one-third of landfill waste consists of food waste matter that could be redirected to alternative waste reduction methods, such as composting.

However, addressing food waste reduction presents communities, especially cities, with significant challenges related to policy, technology and cost-effectiveness.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.