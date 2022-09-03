International Dog Day was Aug. 26, but Tennessee is a year-round paradise for dogs and their humans.
From off-leash dog parks to Dollywood, the state is full of dog-friendly places to stay, eat, drink and have fun.
Outdoor Adventure For Your Four-Legged Friends
Pet-friendly Shelby Farms Park in Memphis is one of the largest urban parks in the country — and “The Outback” section offers more than 100 acres of open fields, ponds and unpaved trails for off-leash fun. Bonus: There’s a water fountain with a doggie bowl and dog wash station if your dog needs to hydrate and cool down.
Tails will be wagging at Paws Landing Dog Park beside The Lodge at Pickwick Landing State Park, 14 miles south of Savannah, Tennessee. In addition to the dog park, self-guided dog-friendly hiking trails include The Island Loop Trail, which is an easy 2.8 mile wooded and natural hike.
Leashed dogs and their humans will love exploring the 144-acre Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville. Short trails, water, woods and wildlife watching gives the whole family — pets included — a fun adventure.
Columbia unleashed its first dog park in 2020 in Maury County Park where pups can enjoy a fire hydrant leap, weave posts, dog crawls and a double jump. The enclosed park is divided into a small pup play area, large pup play area and a free-for-all area.
Take a hike on the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge in Springville near Paris, Tennessee. Britton Ford Trail is a moderate, 2.5-mile hike with gorgeous views of the water, interpretive signage, and woods.
The 200-acre Harlinsdale Farm is famous for breeding prize stallions, but it also is home to the K-9 Korral, which features a grassy, fenced-in area for off-leash fun. Afterwards, cross the street to explore the Factory at Franklin, a popular retail and entertainment complex which is (mostly) dog-friendly.
About 11 miles from downtown Nashville, Radnor Lake State Park is a natural oasis with convenient access to the bright lights and action of Music City. Take a walk with your leashed dog along Otter Creek Road to see beautiful views of Radnor Lake.
Dine With Your Dog: Pet-Friendly Restaurants & Breweries
Grab a brew and explore with your pet at Hop Springs Beer Park in Murfreesboro, open daily. You’ll enjoy great food, live music every weekend and a huge selection of craft beer. Outside is a 9-hole disc golf course, dog park, 84 acres of trails on a nature reserve and a sculpture garden.
Also in Murfreesboro, Mayday Brewery hosts pet-themed events, including Paint Your Pet Parties, Dog Costume Contests and Pets on the Patio.
Muddy’s Bake Shop in Memphis is known by locals to have some of the best cupcakes in Memphis. Enjoy one of their delectable treats with an artisan latte on the dog-friendly patio — Muddy’s Bake Shop even has fresh-baked goods for your pooch!
South Of Beale, Memphis’ first gastropub has become one of the hippest spots in the city, thanks to their elevated take on traditional bar food and artfully crafted cocktails, not to mention a dog-friendly patio. Be sure to try the duck fried rice — a $5 delicacy so great it was featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
Sit, Stay & Play At These Dog-Friendly TN Hotels
To celebrate National Dog Month, book a stay at JW Marriott Nashville before Aug. 31, 2022 for travel dates Aug. 1, 2022 - Feb. 8, 2023 and for every eligible reservation, $100 will be donated directly to Friends of MACC by JW Marriott Nashville on your behalf; the pet fee will be waived for the stay and you will receive complimentary JW Marriott dog amenities, including dog treats from local Crossroads Pets, tennis ball, dog bowl, plus a food and water bowl placemat.
At Knoxville’s AAA Four Diamond THE TENNESSEAN Hotel book the Puppy Love Package during your stay, a package for couples and their furry friend. Dogs are treated to custom in-house-made dog treats and in-room dining options with a choice of steak, chicken or salmon served with vegetables and rice. You are then treated to the Panoramic King room, a romantic rose petal turn-down service which includes champagne and chocolate-dipped strawberries. A dog sitter is also available for up to two hours while you enjoy an intimate dinner of wines and delicious meals.
Memphis’ pet-friendly, boutique ARRIVE Hotel in the middle of the South Main Arts District, and across the street from the National Civil Rights Museum, has an onsite bakery (Hustle and Dough), bar (Longshot), and a cocktail spot.
In Clarksville, stay at Riverview Inn, which welcomes two pets of any size for an additional fee of just $10 per pet, per night. Treats and waste bags are available at the front desk, and there is a grassy area for pet relief on the property.
More Paw-sitively Fun Tennessee Experiences
You don’t have to leave your pooch at home when spending the day at Pigeon Forge’s most popular attraction, Dollywood. Their on-site doggy day care, Doggywood, promises to take great care of your pup while you enjoy the park.
Leashed dogs are welcome inside the kombucha taproom at the Murfreesboro wellness center Float Alchemy, which hosts dog-themed events like Booches + Pooches and Paw Painting Parties.
For more, check out the Ultimate Dog-Friendly Guide to Visiting Tennessee.
ABOUT TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TOURIST DEVELOPMENT
Tennessee is the home of the blues, bluegrass, country, gospel, soul, rockabilly, and rock ‘n’ roll— delivering an unparalleled experience of beauty, history, and family adventure, infused with music that creates a vacation that is the “Soundtrack of America. Made in Tennessee.” Explore more at TNvacation.com and join other Tennessee travelers by following “TNVacation” on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube, and “Tennessee” on Snapchat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.