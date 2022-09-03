Wolf Run

The Wolf Run is run on a loop on the scenic trails of the 3,550 acre Bays Mountain Park nature preserve, the largest city-owned park in the State of Tennessee. The start and finish is always held next to the wolf habitat.

Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium is one of our nation’s largest city-owned parks with more than 200,000 visitors passing through its gates every year.

The 3,750-acre nature preserve is also one of Tennessee’s Top 50 Most Visited Attractions, offering 44 miles of hiking trails, a state-of-the-art planetarium, wildlife habitats, engaging exhibits, a 44-acre lake, ropes course with zip line and trails for mountain biking.

