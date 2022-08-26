Library Scarecrows

These library scarecrows were ready to ready with a wagon full of books during last year's Scarecrows Across Cocke County event. Area businesses and individuals are encouraged to dress their best scarecrows this year and show off their creative, family-friendly creations for a chance at prizes and more.

 File photo

NEWPORT—The Cocke County Partnership (CCP) Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its 2nd Annual Scarecrows Across Cocke County, and looking for businesses and the community to participate. Winners will receive gift cards and bragging rights to sweeten the fun!

CCP Chamber Director Lynn Ramsey invited local businesses, civic groups, organizations, schools, and residences to create and show off their own scarecrow displays by placing them in their front yard or in front of their business or organization. 

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.