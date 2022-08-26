These library scarecrows were ready to ready with a wagon full of books during last year's Scarecrows Across Cocke County event. Area businesses and individuals are encouraged to dress their best scarecrows this year and show off their creative, family-friendly creations for a chance at prizes and more.
NEWPORT—The Cocke County Partnership (CCP) Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its 2nd Annual Scarecrows Across Cocke County, and looking for businesses and the community to participate. Winners will receive gift cards and bragging rights to sweeten the fun!
CCP Chamber Director Lynn Ramsey invited local businesses, civic groups, organizations, schools, and residences to create and show off their own scarecrow displays by placing them in their front yard or in front of their business or organization.
"Creativity and imagination are welcome," Ramsey said. "There are no limits on how crazy you can be. We do not have any restrictions on design, however, they must be family-friendly. The community will be voting, so be creative, festive, and show your crazy scarecrow designing skills!"
Anyone who plans to participate should register and submit their photos by September 30 in order to be eligible for the contest and plan on keeping the display from October 1-31.
On Oct. 4, "Scarecrow Voting" will take place at the Cocke County Partnership Facebook Page under the album heading "Scarecrows Across Cocke County 2022" and votes will be accepted until October 31. Winners will be announced on Friday, November 4, also on Facebook.
Scarecrows Across Cocke County is open to all county businesses, organizations, and residents. For additional details on how to register, submit photos, and vote for your favorite scarecrow displays, visit the CCP Chamber website under "Events" at www.cockecountypartnership.com.
Those who need more information may also call the chamber at 423-623-7201.
The Cocke County Partnership is a service-based organization formed to enhance the county’s economic climate and quality of life for its citizens.
