NEWPORT—The William Cocke Chapter of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will host the “Ringing of the Bells” in honor of Constitution Week on Sunday, September 18, at 2 p.m. on the courthouse lawn.
According to William Cocke NSDAR Constitution Week Program Chair Emma Balch, the program will include the Cocke County High School Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) and a guest speaker. Local students will also be participating in the program.
“We would love to see a lot of people at this event,” Balch said. “Our Constitution is the foundation of our country, and we want to celebrate its importance.”
Celebrating the Constitution was started by the DAR. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside September 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on August 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
In honor of the nation’s Constitution, DAR constructed Constitution Hall, a performing arts center, in 1929.
Constitution Week celebration was created to:
• Emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution.
• Inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for our way of life.
• Encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.
DAR chapters host an annual program as part of the Constitution Week celebration.
William Cocke Chapter Regent Charlotte Leibrock said that the William Cocke Chapter of the NSDAR will gather with other patriots to celebrate the 235th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution with bell ringing on the courthouse lawn.
“The Declaration of Independence in 1776 and the Constitution in 1787 lay out the truth that all men are created equal with certain unalienable rights given by God,” Leibrock said. “The US Constitution established the pattern “to secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.” The document is unique in that it affirms that the government act with the consent of the governed, and it limits government to prevent its intrusion on individual liberty. The Constitution sets apart the United States as the Land of the Free.”
Leibrock pointed out the cause of freedom, the founders wrote, “with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor,”
“American patriots today still make such a pledge to uphold the Constitution. Let’s call our own minds and hearts to honor those that have made that pledge through the years to defend and uphold the Constitution. May God find each of us faithful, and may God bless America,” she concluded.
In the event of inclement weather, the program will be moved to Newport City Hall.
