NEWPORT—The William Cocke Chapter of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will host the “Ringing of the Bells” in honor of Constitution Week on Sunday, September 18, at 2 p.m. on the courthouse lawn.

According to William Cocke NSDAR Constitution Week Program Chair Emma Balch, the program will include the Cocke County High School Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) and a guest speaker. Local students will also be participating in the program.

