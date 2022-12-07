Fiorello Enrico LaGuardia was mayor of New York City. He liked to go alongside police, in ambulances, or with city workers to find out what was going on in the city. The law even allowed him to take a magistrate’s place on the bench. During the height of the depression, in January of 1935, he took a magistrate’s seat on the bench.
That night an old woman was brought into court accused of stealing a loaf of bread. Asked if she had committed the crime, she said yes, she had. “Why?” asked La Guardia. It was, she replied, to feed her daughter and young grandchildren who, abandoned by husband and father, had not eaten for several days.
LaGuardia knew justice must be served and the law obeyed. He sentenced the woman to a $10 fine or 10 days in prison. Putting $10 in his hat, he then fined everyone in the courtroom 50 cents for living in a city where a woman had to steal bread to feed her family. After everyone paid the 50 cent fine, the woman paid her fine with the mayor’s $10 and had $37.50 remaining.
Another judge did a similar thing over 2,000 years ago. As lawmaker, that Judge declared, “You shall appoint judges and officers in all your towns that YHWH your God is giving you, ... and they shall judge the people with righteous judgment. You shall not pervert justice. You shall not show partiality, and you shall not accept a bribe, for a bribe blinds the eyes of the wise and subverts the cause of the righteous. Justice, and only justice, you shall follow, that you may live and inherit the land that YHWH your God is giving you.” (Deuteronomy 16:18-20)
“Justice and only justice?” What is to become of any man or woman, girl or boy, who has ever broken the laws of God? Truly, that includes every human being who ever lived or is living. Are we all condemned?
Yes and no. Yes, we are all guilty and stand condemned. No, because the judge, creator, and Lord of the universe, sent His son to pay the penalty. Doing that, the Father became both “Just and Justifier”.
Paul wrote, “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and are justified by his grace as a gift, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus, whom God put forward as a propitiation by his blood, to be received by faith. This was to show God’s righteousness, because in his divine forbearance he had passed over former sins. It was to show his righteousness at the present time, so that he might be just and the justifier of the one who has faith in Jesus.” (Romans 3:23-26)
Here is another part of our “Christian worldview”. There is not only a creator who has given us clear moral laws. That same creator, recognizing our sin and weakness, has both sentenced us for our failure and has paid for our failure. He has been the just judge who passed sentence, and, He has been the justifier of all who place their faith in His Son.
Here we find what Christmas is truly about. The Christ Child was sent by the creator “so that he might be just and the justifier of the one who has faith in Jesus.” Add this to your worldview: there is a Creator who has given us absolute moral laws, and that same creator is our justifier.
Always remember:
Only one life ‘twil soon be past.
Only what’s done for Christ will last.
A Naval Academy graduate, Dave Dupee is a pastor and former headmaster of an international boarding school. He is currently pastoring Fellowship Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Newport.
