The annual Wild and Wonderful Senior Adult Festival is set for Thursday, Nov. 3, in Morristown.
Inspiration, fun, fellowship and learning will be on tap at the annual event.
Music will be provided by Favorite Strings, a group of musicians led by Joan MacDonald that began playing in 2007. The group plays fiddle, gospel and old time favorites and have played in churches, nursing homes, special events and more.
Rev. Charles Maynard will share his humorous stories about people and happenings in the Appalachian region. Festival attendees will be able to choose one of three workshops being offered: Health RHYTHMS/Drumming by Rev. Gaye King; Birth Of A National Park (Great Smoky Mountains National Park) by Rev. Maynard and The Difficult Words of Jesus by Rev. Asa Majors.
The festival, sponsored by the Mountain View District of The United Methodist Church, begins with a check-in at 8:30 a.m., music at 8:45 a.m. with the program starting at 9 a.m. The festival ends with lunch (a Thanksgiving meal catered by Little City Catering — formerly Jersey Girl Diner at 12:15 p.m.
The event is open to everyone to come and worship, be entertained, learn, fellowship and have a wonderful Thanksgiving meal. Meet old fiend, make new friends and enjoy a morning out.
To register, contact Mountain View District Office at 423-586-2942 or register online at Holston.org/WildWonderful. The deadline for registration is Monday, Oct. 24. The registration fee, including meal, is $15.
