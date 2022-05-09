Even though our Cocke County community only has about 36,000 people living in its 443 square miles it is a hot bed for patriotism and supporting those whose serve them. There are local organizations that continue to recognize and honor the women and men who face dangerous situations every day. These groups not only recognize those who are and have served in the military, but they bring awareness to those who work in our local community to keep us safe.
Since 1962, each May 15 is recognized as National Peace Officers Memorial Day. President Kennedy’s proclamation to establish a way to honor Americas law enforcement officers, Congress in a joint resolution, added “National Police Week to pay special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.” This Saturday, May 14, there will be an event that will honor our first responders.
FIRST RESPONDERS
By U.S. Homeland Security Presidential Directive, HSPD-8, a first responder is defined as: “The term "first responder" refers to those individuals who in the early stages of an incident are responsible for the protection and preservation of life, property, evidence, and the environment, including emergency response providers as defined in section 2 of the Homeland Security Act of 2002 (6 U.S.C. § 101), as well as emergency management, public health, clinical care, public works, and other skilled support personnel (such as equipment operators) that provide immediate support services during prevention, response, and recovery operations."
Emergency response providers are defined by 6 U.S.C. § 101 as follows:
(6) The term “emergency response providers” includes Federal, State, and local governmental and nongovernmental emergency public safety, fire, law enforcement, public safety telecommunicators/dispatcher, emergency response, emergency medical services providers (including hospital emergency facilities), and related personnel, agencies, and authorities.”
These women and men put their lives on the line everyday when responding to a “call” or encountering someone who is breaking a law, having a car issue, or a situation is “just not right.” While there are those who have made the headlines for their actions that have taken lives there are many more who are unheralded for their compassion and bravery.
LOCAL RECOGNITION
Daniel Costner, Commander of the Major James T. Huff Camp 2243, Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) of Newport has planned an event to recognize community First Responders. Joining him in honoring these women and men will be Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, Tennova Newport Medical Center and UT Hospice.
Many of the members of the SCV, including Daniel, are military Veterans. Camp 2243 has been very active since its inception, participating in many local festivals and parades, cleaning and decorating the grave sites of Confederate soldiers, and erecting historical markers. The camp provides a $1,000 scholarship each year to a graduating senior from Cocke County, and sponsors academic competitions in essay writing, debate, public speaking, and storytelling, awarding trophies to the winners. Members also provide historical programs on the War Between The States to schools, community groups and other historical organizations.
In recent times Camp 2243 has joined to help other organizations. The have helped Veterans in Focus and Disabled American Veterans raise money to put a new roof on the DAV hall where they meet. Last year they helped obtain auction items for the AMVETS Post 75 fundraiser by the Pop Corn Sutton Jam. Member have helped place and honor Veterans with the Wreaths Across Americas program. Most of all they have brought in people to teach others how to take proper care of Veteran headstones.
It is because the Veteran members of Camp 2243 understand the sacrifices those who serve make, that they want to work and honor these others. The” First Responders Appreciation Day” will be Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Newport City Park.
Members of all local, county, and state law enforcement, fire and rescue have been invited. There will be a short program and then presentation of awards. After the awards there will be hot dogs, chips and drinks and music by Danny and Patsy Carter.
The community is invited to attend and help the Sons of the Confederates honor Cocke County and Newport First Responders. For more information you can contact Commander Daniel Costner at 423-608-3870.
MEMORIAL BUILDING
Last week I made an announcement about a special meeting called for members of American Legion Post 41 to discuss a proposal concerning the future of the Cocke County Memorial Building.
Built in 1939 the building has faced years of weather and lapses in an active membership. The group that reformed five years ago has been working to save the Post’s home. The costs to rehabilitate the building have soared to a point that the membership could not raise enough funds and they placed the building for sale.
Wednesday night’s meeting has opened the door for a company to work with the County to receive grants for the Memorial Building to be repaired. When repairs are completed, the proposal would turn the building into recovery housing for women and their young children. The proposal was presented by Ron Cales and David Mills to the 18 members, including myself, who came to the meeting.
This following is from the letter of intent between WestCare Executive Staff and the American Legion Post 41 Executive Board, which spells out the basic scope of the agreement.
“It is the intent of all parties that WestCare will, in conjunction with the Cocke County government, apply for an available grant on April 29, 2022, for the sum of $750,000. The purpose of this grant is as follows:
Scope of Work
1.1 Grant funds shall be used to renovate and improve the Cocke County Memorial Building located at 103 W. Broadway, Newport, TN 37821 to serve the community with recovery housing for women and their young children.
1.2 The building shall be renovated to provide three two-bedroom and four one-bedroom recovery-housing units.
1.3 The renovations and improvements shall include the replacement of the roof, HVAC installation, new doors and windows, electrical improvements, concrete work necessary to comply with ADA standards, fire protection, kitchen upgrade, finishing, demolition as necessary, and any other renovations necessary to convert the space into recovery housing. It is WestCare’s goal to provide this housing first for women and their children who are Veterans of the United States military.
The scope of the work will stabilize the building for occupancy.
It was said that this facility would be open to women in need from not only Cocke County and would include women and children from the surrounding counties. The letter of intent continues to say:
“Once the work is complete, it is the understanding of all parties that the current meeting room, adjacent office and adjacent restroom facilities, on this property previously used by the American Legion Post 41 will be continued to be used by the American Legion Post 41 in perpetuity.
Furthermore, it is the understanding of all parties that the American Legion Post 41 will transfer a free and clear title to WestCare. WestCare agrees to hold this title and use the facility to continue its mission to provide assistance to individuals in need, according to grant requirements.
In the event that WestCare is required to vacate its mission in Cocke County at this location, it is agreed that WestCare will return the property title and ownership to the American Legion Post 41, or its designee.”
The grant that is mentioned is a $750,000 one that Mayor Crystal Ottinger had discussed in her release on the proposed agreement, which had a deadline of April 29, 2022. Ron and David, with approval of the membership have signed the tentative proposal to allow for that to occur.
Ron, who had been the principle contact for the Post to negotiate with prospective people who made offers on the property since it went up for sale said, “there have been several offers”. He continued saying, “all the offers hinged on the building being torn down and replaced. It has been our primary goal to keep the building and have it rehabilitated. This letter of intent has been reviewed by Attorney James McSween, a life member of the Post, who will also handle writing the contract.”
The members vote unanimously to allow the contract, when completed, to be reviewed by the Executive Committee for their approval. If approved WestCare has set the third quarter of 2023 as the time period that the work would be complete, and their facility would begin helping those in need.
I will be reaching out to WestCare for more information about their services and plans for the Newport community and will keep my readers posted on the progress of bringing the Memorial building back to her glory.
EVENT
There will be a Law Enforcement Memorial Service Friday, May 13, 9 a.m. at the Cocke County Courthouse. You are invited to attend and remember those, many who have served in the military, who have given their lives while serving their communities. Contact Chief Deputy C.J. Ball for more information
The “To Shave or Not To Shave” fun-raiser will be May 21, 1 p.m. to 6 pm at Adventure Distilling, 4649 Hooper Highway. For more information contact Rob Watkins at 423-721-8898.
NEWS OF NOTE
Sons of the Confederates - The Major James T. Huff Camp 2243 of Newport meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Disabled American Veterans Hall at 148 Pine Street. This month’s meeting will be on May 17 at 6:30 p.m. Contact Commander Daniel Costner at 423-608-3870 for more information.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102 – Meets the third Thursday of each month. This month’s meeting will be May 19th. There will be a potluck meal beginning at 6 p.m., and the business meeting beginning at 7 p.m. This meeting will hold the final nominations and election of the 2022-2023 officers. The hall at 148 Pine Street is open on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon, there will be doughnuts, coffee, and drinks available. Service officers will be available to help with claims or any questions. For more information you can call the Hall at (423) 532-8130 (Please leave a message) or Commander Larry Hartsell at 423-623-5112.
Rob Watkins is a totally disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
