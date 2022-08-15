In recent months tourists following their GPS directions have found themselves driving some of the backroads running from Interstate 40 through to Highway 321 on their way to Gatlinburg. Their route has taken them through the sharp curves and narrow roads called the Copper Head Run, Lindsey Gap, Caney Creek, Rooster Town Road and others. These are the same roads where, starting back in the '40s, cars loaded with boxes full of moonshine drove to get their product from the stills to their customers.
This coming weekend people will be coming from all over the country to relive and experience some of the excitement that running in the tire tracks that the old moonshiners left, while being chased by the revenuers, will bring on Saturday morning. Adventure Distilling is teaming with the Petty Family Foundation to raise funds to support handicapped children and Veterans and sponsor this event.
Registration for the drivers and their cars where they will pick up directions, lanyards, t-shirts, and other necessities, will be Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19, 6 p.m.-7 p.m. and on Saturday, August 20, from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. The check-in and all the fun will be at Adventure Distilling, 4649 Hooper Highway, in Cosby.
Friday’s activities will begin at 9:30 with a tour of the Sugarland Distillery with Mark and Digger. Those with tickets will meet at Sugarland’s Distilling Company, 805 Parkway in Gatlinburg. The night’s fun, beginning at 6 pm., will begin with music, food trucks, stories and plenty of shine for tasting. Many of the women and men, like Big Sal, Mark and Digger, JB Rader, and Kelly Williamson who brew the shine will be there. Richard Petty is also scheduled to make an appearance during the weekend.
The Moonshine Run leaves from Adventure Distilling Saturday morning at 10:15 a.m. and drivers will be gathering back at Adventure Distilling to check back in between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. At 6 the night of celebration begins with live and silent auctions to raise money for the Petty Foundation, live music and some great food. The 125 VIP tickets have been sold out but there are a few $50 for the run/party and $25 for the Saturday night party left. Contact Adventure Distilling Company, 4649 Hooper Highway, in Cosby or call (423) 623-6844 for tickets or more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.