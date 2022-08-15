Group with Richard Petty

Pictured left to right, taking a break from planning the 2022 Moonshine Run, are: Sonja Gunter, JB Rader, Sally Jane Clark, Peggy Stamey, Richard Petty, Mark Ramsey, and Kelly Williamson.

 Rob Watkins

In recent months tourists following their GPS directions have found themselves driving some of the backroads running from Interstate 40 through to Highway 321 on their way to Gatlinburg. Their route has taken them through the sharp curves and narrow roads called the Copper Head Run, Lindsey Gap, Caney Creek, Rooster Town Road and others. These are the same roads where, starting back in the '40s, cars loaded with boxes full of moonshine drove to get their product from the stills to their customers.

This coming weekend people will be coming from all over the country to relive and experience some of the excitement that running in the tire tracks that the old moonshiners left, while being chased by the revenuers, will bring on Saturday morning. Adventure Distilling is teaming with the Petty Family Foundation to raise funds to support handicapped children and Veterans and sponsor this event.

