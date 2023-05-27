Left to right: CIS Economic Development Director Kim Denton, Cocke County Partnership Director of Finance and Human Resources Sommer White and UT Institute for Public Service Vice President Dr. Herb Byrd III.
Left to right: CIS Economic Development Director Kim Denton, City of Newport Administrative Assistant Cory Haggard and UT Institute for Public Service Vice President Dr. Herb Byrd III.
PHOTO SUBMITTED
Newport Administrative Assistant Cory Haggard and Sommer White, director of finance and human resources with Cocke County Partnership, recently completed the Tennessee Basic Economic Development Course (TBEDC) hosted by the University of Tennessee Center for Industrial Services (CIS). This week-long course is considered the cornerstone of the Tennessee Certified Economic Developer (TCED) professional certification program. The course also is accredited by the International Economic Development Council.
Attendees learned best practices in economic and community development, new methods and programs to promote job growth and investment and discussed emerging trends and factors that shape local and regional economies. This year’s class had a range of participants that included chamber of commerce and economic and community development organization professionals, elected and appointed officials, state government agency staff and community planners.
