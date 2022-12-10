The sights, sounds, and smells of this blessed time of year are everywhere. But one thing seems to be missing in our part of the world. If you guessed chilly weather, then you are correct! Our balmy weather seems to be a disjoint from our expectations, but don’t let anyone tell you this is new.

My friend, Anne, and I visited the lovely Brownstone Center for the Performing Arts yesterday to see the Nutcracker. All the dancers were a joy to watch, but I must admit to being a bit partial to the tiny ballerinas. They were simply adorable with their little missteps making them even more endearing. I’m sure all the parents and grandparents beamed with delight as I did when my daughter danced at her recitals a minute ago.

