NASHVILLE — Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, is now accepting submissions for its 8th annual Tennessee wildlife and landscape photo contest.

Submissions can be made from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31 at tnwf.org/Photo-Contest. Photographers can submit one photo with a $5.00 suggested donation, five for $10.00 and $20.00 for 20 photos. This donation helps support the Federation’s mission to lead the conservation, sound management, and wise use of Tennessee’s wildlife and great outdoors as well as defray costs for this program.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.