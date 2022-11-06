Hello everyone. I hope you are enjoying the beautiful weather. It will soon be cold.
Get well wishes to Avery Haney and Tyler Haney. They are both sick. Tyler has strep throat. Also, get well wishes to Shirley Haney. She had to get two units of blood. They all need prayers.
Gale Dunn recently had hip surgery. She is doing well. Gale’s mom, Rose Norwood, spent two nights with her.
I was glad to hear from Dorothea Genie Rice. She is Ruffes Norwood’s granddaughter, Vera Norwood Rice’s daughter and lives in North Carolina. She has been reading my news in The Newport Plain Talk for years. She celebrated her birthday on the 30th. She said she knew Aunt Fannie Wells and Doris Wells McCall. She went to school with her at Patten Elementary and high school. She said her parents had passed away. Ruffes and his wife had 17 children; only one was left.
Anthony Haney drove me to Knoxville for a test and we got back to his house and he fixed my brakes on my car. I ate supper with them.
On Sunday, Mr. and Mrs. David Grindstaff and girls ate dinner with Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Haney and Tyler.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Jimmy Hance, who passed away. They have our prayers.
I would like to send our sympathy to the family of Nancie Shepherd, who passed away.
