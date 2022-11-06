COSBY — There are plenty of apples to choose from at Carver’s Orchard. Danny Ray Carver, who has been in the orchard business for his entire life, reports that this year’s harvest is “wonderful.”
Carver’s Orchard was established by Carver’s father, Kyle Carver, in 1942. The orchard covers 75 acres and offers more than 100 varieties of apples.
Carver explained that the early harvest started around June 20, and right now, crews are harvesting Granny Smith and Arkansas Black varieties.
“This is a really good harvest this year,” Carver said. “All varieties have done well.”
He said the last variety that will be harvested will be the Pink Lady variety. He said that while some orchards are already harvesting that variety of apples now, they will not be thinking about harvesting them until around Thanksgiving.
“I am very pleased with this crop,” he said. “We have plenty of apples to go around and they are very reasonably priced.”
He said this is probably the best harvest he has seen in the last few years.
“We (Carver’s Orchard) have been here for years. We don’t change. We keep things the same,” Carver said. “We have customers who come back to visit us year after year.”
While many locals visit the apple house and restaurant, there are also many customers who live out of state who make the trek to Cosby every year for their apples.
One couple from Georgia said they visit the area about twice a year, and they always stop at Carver’s Orchard for apples to take home.
Another couple from the Chattanooga area was returning home with several bushels of apples for themselves, family and friends. They said they get their apples from Carver’s every year because they have always found them to be a better quality of apple.
Other customers visiting the orchard on Tuesday had traveled from North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.
The apple house offers more than just apples. They have homemade fried pies, nuts, and other fruits and vegetables. There is also a candy store and a restaurant on the premises.
