COSBY — There are plenty of apples to choose from at Carver’s Orchard. Danny Ray Carver, who has been in the orchard business for his entire life, reports that this year’s harvest is “wonderful.”

Carver’s Orchard was established by Carver’s father, Kyle Carver, in 1942. The orchard covers 75 acres and offers more than 100 varieties of apples.

