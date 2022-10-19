NEWPORT — Many citizens have expressed concerns about the recent clearing of brush underneath the power lines as well as spraying herbicides along utility company right-of-ways. Here is a closer look at what is happening and why it is happening.
Newport Utilities legal counsel Jeff Greene explained how the utility right-of-ways work, stating that the actual easement does vary slightly, but in general, there is a 15-foot right-of-way on each side of a primary line while there is a 25-foot right-of-way on each side of a transmission line. The right-of-way also depends on the age of the deed and the length of time the power company has had power lines in the vicinity.
“No, those right-of-ways cannot be revoked,” he said. “A property owner cannot take away the utility company’s right-of-way.”
“The utility company does not have to ask for permission to go on that right-of-way,” he added. “The utility or its representatives can go on that right-of-way at any time without notice. That is why a right-of-way exists, so they can tend to the power lines.”
He explained the regular spraying of herbicides underneath power lines and cutting brush and trees along the right-of-ways are for safety reasons, because the growth could become a fire hazard, and are also to reduce costs associated with power outages caused by damaged lines, damaged poles and other damaged equipment from the trees and brush growing around the utility lines and equipment.
Jake Woods, an electrical engineer at NU, and Marlon Hance, NU right-of-way supervisor, explained that they have responded to many concerns from citizens about the process, and they explained to The Plain Talk how the process works.
“We are not just spraying anything and everything,” Woods said. He said the concern is hardwoods, vines and plants underneath the power lines that could lead to fire hazards and power outages.
NU contracted with US Applicators, LLC, which is based in Mississippi. US Applicators “is a leader in vegetation management solutions, which includes full-service herbicide applications for utility line, right-of-way and industrial locations,” according to their website. The three-year contract with the company is through the end of next year.
The mixture being used for the spraying includes three herbicides — Arsenal, Bayer Escort XP, and Method 240SL. Woods said he would consider the herbicides being used as “safe.”
According to the website for BASF vegetation management products, Arsenal is used against problem species plants, such as honeysuckle, cogon grass, Japanese bamboo, privet, sweet gum, and salt cedar.
The Bayer website describes Escort XP as an effective way to control broadleaf weeds, noxious plants, and brush, including tree-of-heaven and indicates it is recognized for its “low toxicity to animal life.”
Online, Method 240SL is indicated as a treatment for broadleaf weeds and woody species, including invasive and noxious weeds. It indicates it can be used in uncultivated agricultural areas, such as in fence rows and in farmyards as well as in industrial sites, such as lumberyards.
All three herbicides are considered safe for livestock, according to their websites.
Woods and Hance explained that it costs $624 per mile to spray herbicide compared to anywhere from $8,000 to $20,000 per mile to cut brush and remove vines and undergrowth from right-of-ways. While sometimes there is growth that must be removed, they explained that spraying herbicide is quite common, is very effective, and is much cheaper.
“We don’t want that growth to get out of control,” Woods explained.
Much of the spraying is done by backpack sprayers, but in some instances, a hack-and-squirt approach is used. Small notches are hacked or cut into the targeted tree’s trunk, then herbicide is sprayed using a squirt bottle. That is considered an effective way to remove smaller trees and large shrubs without cutting them down.
When they do have to remove growth and cut brush, which they hope to not do more than every five years based on using herbicide, there are {span}protocol {span}followed regarding brush and debris. Woods explained that if the trees are trimmed and brush cut in an area that has been maintained, such as a yard, then it is removed and chipped to clean up the area. He said if it is an unmaintained area, then they will push the brush to the side to leave a clear path underneath for the linemen when they need to make electrical repairs.
Hance said that in the future, the utility is looking for ways to notify customers that tree trimmers or the spraying crew will be in an area. They said perhaps a robocall or a message indicating that they can expect a crew a certain week or within a specific time frame could be helpful, so they are not startled to see a crew walking through the woods.
Can a property owner opt out of the herbicide spraying on the right-of-way on their property? Woods and Hance explained that yes, that is possible, but the agreement says that the property owner must maintain the easement to the specifications of the utility, and if the property owner does not follow through with the agreement they must cover the costs associated with the utility coming back out and trimming the right-of-way.
It was also pointed out that anytime herbicide is used, all the safety guidelines and restrictions set forth by the chemical manufacturer and the EPA are followed, and they spray an appropriate distance from waterways while using the appropriate mixture.
“Newport Utilities makes safety a priority,” Hance added.
Woods explained that NU is about three-fourths of the way through herbicide application this year.
Here are a few of the areas yet to receive herbicide application this fall — the east end of Newport including Old Asheville Highway, East Highway 25/70, Scenic Drive, Edwina-Bridgeport Road towards Log Church Road, Manning Chapel Road, and Neddy Mountain Road.
Other areas include areas surrounding the Old 15th Road where tree trimming was completed this past year and areas in the broader Wilton Springs area, including Wilton Springs Road, TN-73, and expanding out toward the following roads — Circle Road, Lower Clift Road, Middle Creek Road, Sweetwater Road, Lark Road, and Hartford Road.
There will also be some herbicide application around Summer House Hollow, Blue Mill, Ground Squirrel, and Norwood Town Road areas.
