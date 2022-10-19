NU Main Office

Newport Utilities explained the purpose of a right-of-way.

 FILE PHOTO

NEWPORT — Many citizens have expressed concerns about the recent clearing of brush underneath the power lines as well as spraying herbicides along utility company right-of-ways. Here is a closer look at what is happening and why it is happening.

Newport Utilities legal counsel Jeff Greene explained how the utility right-of-ways work, stating that the actual easement does vary slightly, but in general, there is a 15-foot right-of-way on each side of a primary line while there is a 25-foot right-of-way on each side of a transmission line. The right-of-way also depends on the age of the deed and the length of time the power company has had power lines in the vicinity.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.