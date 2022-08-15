Over the years I have been writing this column I have featured stories about the National Quilts of Valor (QOV) organization. The QOV organization was inspired by a dream a mother, Catherine Roberts had in 2003. Since then, the organization has formed chapters across the nation like our local Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s chapter. As the number of groups has grown so has the number of quilts made and presented, soaring to reach a new level. (Part of the following is history from National QOV material).
HOW IT STARTED
Mrs. Roberts’ son Nat was deployed in Iraq, in 2003 and one night she had a dream. She remembers, “The dream was as vivid as real life. I saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over. The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter. Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and well-being. The quilt had made this dramatic change. The message of my dream was: Quilts = Healing.
The model appeared simple: have a volunteer team who would donate their time and materials to make a quilt. One person would piece the top and the other would quilt it. I saw the name for this special quilt: it was Quilt of Valor, a QOV.
From the beginning, Catherine Roberts had definite ideas about standards of excellence for Quilts of Valor, I knew a Quilt of Valor had to be a quality-made quilt, not a “charity quilt.” A Quilt of Valor had to be quilted, not tied, which meant hand or machine quilting. It would be “awarded,” not just passed out like magazines or videos, and would say unequivocally, “Thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation.”
HOW THE FOUNDATION GREW
“From Catherine Robert’s home in Seaford, DE, the Quilts of Valor movement spread across the nation and beyond through the power of word-of-mouth and the Internet.
According to Catherine: The team consisted of a quilt-topper, a person who pieces the top from various fabrics, and a quilter who uses a “longarm” quilting machine to create beautiful machine quilting. Our longarmers immediately played a crucial role in making our quilt tops go from ho-hum to “wow. Other key players on our team who helped our growing community get things done, in addition to those making quilts from coast to coast, were the “longarm coordinator” and “destination coordinator.” Our “points of contact” throughout the world identified recipients and often facilitated the actual awards ceremonies.
THE LIGHT OF INCLUSIVENESS BEGAN TO GLIMMER
A group of us got together for a quilting retreat. One of our activities for the weekend was to award quilts at an event called “American Veterans Tribute and Traveling Wall Exhibit” in Bellingham. I could not find a group of OIF/OEF veterans for the QOVs we brought that day. A group of Vietnam veterans were there to perform a “Patriot Guard” ride past the Vietnam traveling memorial wall on their motorcycles. This event changed my whole outlook on who should receive a Quilt of Valor. As we were awarding quilts, the Vietnam vets said over and over again, “Ma’am, this is the first time in forty years anyone has ever thanked me for my service.” All of us were thunderstruck.
A MAJOR MILESTONE
The first Quilt of Valor was awarded November 2003, at Walter Reed Army Medical Center (WRAMC) to a young soldier from Minnesota. On that day ½ of the 300 QOVs were awarded to the physically wounded and ½ were awarded to those struggling with psychological/emotional trauma and distress.
Since those first quilts the groups across the United States have worked countless hours making quilts and at the end of 2021, they had awarded over 291,000 quilts. With their sights set on the magical number of 300,000 quilts National QOV sent out a message to all the groups to join in the celebration. Each group was to choose a local Veteran to award an honorary 300,000th QOV.
National QOV had thought based on previous year’s figures, the 300,000th quilt would be presented sometime in the summer. Groups across the Nation began making up for the presentations they missed because of the quarantine of 2020 and 2021.
NUMBER 300,000
National QOV released the following statement about reaching their milestone:
“QUILT OF VALOR #300,000 IS REACHED! by QOVF Marketing:
QOVF celebrated a major milestone by awarding the 300,000th quilt on April 20, 2022. The quilt recipient is Craig M. of Cincinnati, OH. Craig served in the United States Air Force from February 1992 to June 2000, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Craig began his Air Force career in Law Enforcement and eventually became a Resource Protection Officer. In 1997, Craig cross-trained in broadcast journalism where he deployed as a Combat Journalist to numerous countries throughout Europe to include Kosovo, Albania, and Poland. During these deployments he often found himself hanging out of a Chinook attack helicopter while covering stories for Air Force news.
Craig is now a news anchor with ABC affiliate WCPO in Cincinnati, OH. The 300,000th quilt, awarded to Craig, was sewn by Michelle Nelson, QOVF’s Finance Director and former BOD member, and quilted by Lori Thompson, QOVF’s Executive Director.
OTHER HONORARY QUILTS
The executive Director, Lori Thompson had the privilege of presenting one to her uncle. She said, “I had the privilege to make a 300,000th honorary quilt and award it to my uncle, Colonel Noel K., a Vietnam veteran who was a bird colonel with a long and distinguished career in the Marines. My uncle doesn’t talk much about his service. As a kid, I knew his military service was important to our country. Now, as an adult, I understand more about the commitment and sacrifices he and his family made when he served our country. I am grateful for Uncle Noel’s service as well as the service given by all the veterans we honor with our Quilts of Valor.
Another quilt was presented to one of the oldest living Veterans. Lynn L. Lebeck, Michigan State QOV Coordinator described the presentation, “On a cold but clear March 30th in Michigan, overlooking the St. Clair River in Port Huron, I had the privilege of presenting my honorary 300,000th quilt to Ray, a 105 years-young former Captain. Ray B. who served in the US Army Air Corps in WWII and the US Air Force reserve during the Korean war.
LOCAL VETERAN
The Parrottsville Quilt guild began making Quilts of Valor for local Veterans in 2015. I first wrote about them in 2019 and in the first four years they had awarded 170 quilts. Now just three years later that number has grown to 478 with hopes of reaching 500 awarded by the end of this year.
I had the opportunity to talk with Rodney Myers, who was chosen as Cocke County’s Honorary 300,000 quilt recipient and gave me this information.
Rodney Myers was born and raised in the Edwina area and had planned to be an entrepreneur when he grew up but there were other things in his future. By the time he had graduated from Cocke County High School, America was at war in two countries. In December of 1995 Rodney enlisted in the Tennessee National Guard. He said he joined to serve his community and his country. Not long after boot camp and his advanced training he found himself in Iraqi clearing roads and on mounted and dismounted patrols. After eleven years of service Rodney got out of the Guard in March of 2006.
Sharing about his experiences Rodney said he will “always remember learning what intestinal fortitude is and pushing your body further than your mind told you was possible. I think deployments are much tougher on the families left back home than the soldier. He added that he learned about leadership and that has helped him his whole life.
When he got out of the service Rodney came back to Newport and went to work for Sonoco Flexible Packaging where he learned to use printing presses. He worked for Sonoco over twenty years before he “retired”. In 2016, he came out of retirement and now is working as a press supervisor for the Multi-Color Corporation over in Weaverville, NC.
After telling me about his work he got a smile on his face and the conversation turned to his family. He said, “I’m the proud father of three amazing kids. My son Landon, recently graduated ETSU with his BS in Criminology, got married to the love of his life, and graduated the Police Academy in NC where he and his wife Khloe live. My oldest daughter attends WSCC where she is pursuing a degree in Nursing and has recently entered the workforce. My youngest is a starting her senior year of high school at Cosby where she is a multi-sport athlete.”
Cocke County’s recipient rightly deserves the Honorary 300,000th Quilt of Valor. He is a soldier who has served his country honorably, come back to his hometown to work, raise a family and provide an example to others. Congratulations Rodney Myers!
The Parrottsville Quilt Guild’s Quilts of Valor group could use some help making more quilts or donations of money to help with the costs. After all their goal is to present a QOV to every Veteran in Cocke County and there are about 3,000 women and men living here who have served in the military. If you have experience sewing that will be great but if not, no problem. The ladies are happy to help new quilters and give lessons on the parts of putting a quilt together. They have all the equipment and supplies needed for the days’ projects.
The QOV group meets the first Friday of every month at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 102, 148 Pine Street, 9 to 4. For more information, please contact Sheilah Strobel at 423-623-8340.
Rob Watkins is a disabled, Air Force, Vietnam combat veteran. He is the Founder of Veterans in Focus and has worked with Veterans for over 40 years. As a member of local organizations, he continues his path to help others. Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestion; by mail to 565 Caney Creek Road Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o Newport Plain Talk, email; viewfromthebunker@yahoo.com, Facebook/View from the Bunker, or call 423-721-8918, please leave a message.
