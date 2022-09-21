Nashville Arcade

Last year, a national real estate firm called Linfield Capital bought the Arcade for $28 million.

 Submitted photo

In a few months, Nashville’s oldest center of commerce may close for good.

There’s been a post office in the downtown Nashville Arcade since April 1903. Since that time, we’ve had 20 presidents and two world wars. The mansions that used to line Eighth and West End Avenues have been torn down and replaced with skyscrapers such as the L&C Tower and BellSouth Tower. Downtown grew as a work location, then experienced a suburban exodus, and has since transformed into a tourist and entertainment venue where parking costs upwards of $30 a day.

