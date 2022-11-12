I am always looking for good sermon material, illustrations and experiences to include with the Biblical content. I especially like the one where the illegal immigrant sued the government because he was not getting enough food stamps — and won!
Let’s spend our five minutes talking about this one I adapted from the pages of my Federalist Digest for September 30, 2005. See (Federalistpatriot.us):
A man broke into a home and raped and executed a pregnant mother, then drowned her 7-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son and was convicted of a triple murder.
According to the judge who presided over the case: “Of the 150 murder cases I heard, his is one of only five that I would personally have no problem pulling the switch on the electric chair myself. He was incorrigible, he would never be rehabbed and we’d be wasting our money feeding and clothing him”.
A few years after his conviction, this guy was concerned for his safety in the prison yard (even in the pen, they don’t tolerate sociopaths like him) and was placed under lockdown (at enormous expense). Soon thereafter, he complained that the pornography he received by mail was being withheld. The case was assigned to a prestigious law firm. (It should be noted law firms are expected to complete a certain amount of pro bono work). The case was argued that the man’s civil rights were being violated.
The attorney general, who had originally prosecuted the case said, “(He’s) worried about his civil rights? The victims had no civil rights. He executed them”. But the judge ordered that the man should receive his pornography.
The law firm then decided it had too much time in the case to do it for free, so it submitted a bill for $125,000; $99,981 of which was approved for payment. In summary, the criminal got top shelf legal representation (and his pornography), the law firm got another 100 grand, and the taxpayers got nothing but the bill.
Well, alrighty then, glad we got that settled and the guy got his porno and the lawyer got his pro bono — and what did we get? What was that again? Oh yes, the bill for almost 100 grand to make certain that guy gets his dirty pictures!
Am I against lawyers and “due process?” Absolutely not! I want due process for everybody. The Bible spoke of witnesses against a perpetrator and judicial processes and laws to guide the procedure.
I use specialists in about every field of endeavor I go to.
I want to know how to drive a bulldozer, I go to a specialist in the field of driving a bulldozer.
I want to know how to run (I know, I heard that, yes, it has been awhile), I go to a specialist in the field.
I want to know about insurance, or medicine, or fungus, or fish food, or tree bark, I go to a specialist in the field.
I want to know about law, I go to a lawyer — specialists in the field!
But, is there not a little something wrong with that picture above?
That is an extreme case, I grant you, but do you know something that makes no sense at all and it happens every day? It is a person of normal intelligence who neglects the future! No, I do not mean buying life insurance or planning for that rainy day. I am spending your five minutes dealing with THE future — the future when life here is done! Yeah — THAT future!
A person will plan on what emergency route he will take to get out of town if the need arises. He will plan on the road to take for his vacation, where he is going to stay, and even some of the things he will do while there, but he will neglect taking God at His word when He says He is coming back and is looking for faith!
To neglect that date we all have with God makes absolutely no sense at all!
How about you? Are you making sense? Have you even considered the future — eternity? Would you like to?
Tom Mooty has written this column since 1971 and appreciates every comment that you, the readers, make. Contact the editor of The Newport Plain Talk or Mooty at tommooty15@gmail.com. God bless each of you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.