Standing on a small hill overlook the old Hwy. 321 between Newport and Parrottsville, Forest Hill Baptist Church dates to 1906 when thirty-one members of French Broad Baptist Church officially organized themselves as a new congregation.

Mrs. Joseph Miller, formerly Emmaline Brookshire, gave land for the church and cemetery. It was her desire that the cemetery be made free of cost and available to any and all as a resting place for their loved ones. A few of the tombstones in the cemetery actually predate 1906.

