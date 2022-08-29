Standing on a small hill overlook the old Hwy. 321 between Newport and Parrottsville, Forest Hill Baptist Church dates to 1906 when thirty-one members of French Broad Baptist Church officially organized themselves as a new congregation.
Mrs. Joseph Miller, formerly Emmaline Brookshire, gave land for the church and cemetery. It was her desire that the cemetery be made free of cost and available to any and all as a resting place for their loved ones. A few of the tombstones in the cemetery actually predate 1906.
The new members signed a proclamation declaring their intent to establish a new church.
Deeming it expedient to organize a Baptist church at Forest Hill, thirty-one members of French Broad asking for letters of dismission invited as cousil Elders: J.M. Walters of Leadvale, W.M. Gorman of Parrottsville, and T.J. Evans of Dandridge. They elected J.W. Kenyon Clerk. Letters were called for an the following join resolution was read:
By written virtue of authority vested in me by French Broad Church through declarations adopted January 13, 1906, I, J.W. Kenyon do issue letters od dismission to the members whose names are here unto attached, verify to their good standing in the aforesaid church. By their own request, they are hereby dismissed from this church, for the purpose of organizing themselves into a Baptist Church at Forest Hill. When said organization is consummated, their connection with French Broad will terminate.
Signing this proclamation were J.M. Walters, Moderator, and J.W. Kenyon, Clerk. Those first members were D.M. Balch, Clarence Cureton, Edward Cureton, Jennie Cureton (Hobbs), C.R. Cureton, Katie Cureton, Carl Cureton, Jettie Cureton (Pate), Florence Hurley, Posey Wilds, Nancy Smith, Lessie Cureton (Balch), Cassandra F. Cureton, J.H. Holt, Mary Kenyon, J.W. Kenyon, T.J. Loveday, Aner Loveday, Mollie Miller, C.E. Miller, Maude Miller (Overholt), A.J. Ottinger, Hattie Ottinger, W.A. Ratcliff, Rena Ratcliff, Carrie Balch (Owenby), Minnie Balch, W.A. Cureton, and Angeline Cureton.
Dedication services were held at the new church in 1906 with Rev. A.T. Holt preaching the dedicatory sermon. The Rev. J.T. Evans was called as first pastor. E.C. Balch signed the first recorded minutes, and Mattie Edwards, wife of A.T. Edwards, was the first person baptized into membership.
In January, 1922, the Rev. Ernest Cox was called as pastor, the first of a group of student pastors to fill this position. The Baptist Young Peoples Union was organized at this time.
During the pastorate of the Rev. R.H. Satterfield, church members took a stern stand on the question of attendance, when they voted “that any member who missed in succession, without a plausible excuse, three communion services, would be automatically suspended from the church.”
World War II saw many of Forest Hill Baptist Chruch’s young men taken into military service. At least two of their members, Arthur Luther Cureton and Joe Edwin Carpenter, paid the supreme sacrifice for their country.
In November of 1946, under the leadership of the Rev. Floyd Chunn, two additional Deacons were ordained.
On July 16, 1950, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Carpenter presented a new brick parsonage to the church of occupancy. This munificent gift was in memory of their only child, Joe Edwin Carpenter, who died during the Battle of the Bulge during World War II.
In February of 1952, the Rev. Fred O. Ponton and his family became the first family to call the parsonage home. Upon Rev. Ponton’s resignation in 1953, a call was extended to Dr. C.L. Nicely of Elizabethtown, KY.
Church members purchased sanctuary and pulpit furniture and refinished the church floors. In 1955, they bought an organ and a new Hammond piano.
In April of 1965, the committee on membership, along with Pastor Leslie Bruce, revised the church roll as follows: 68 active members, 26 inactive membership, 8 non-reesident, and 53 erasures.
Under the leadership of the Rev. James Robertson, who was called on Sept. 11, 1966, Christian Fellowship grew, all debts were paid, and a building fund was started.
On Dec. 10, 1967, Rev. Edward McGregor was called as pastor. He was a Carson-Newman College student and became the first minister to be ordained at Forest Hill.
Rev. James Lankford, called on Oct. 8, 1972, saw the purchase of a new piano, and under the term of Rev. Larry Wells, who assumed his duties in Sept. of 1974, Forest Hill hired its first youth and choir director, Mr. Patrick Trice.
An educational wing was added to the church after Rev. Jerry Tarwater became pastor on Sept. 4, 1977. It consists of three Sunday School rooms, a kitchen, two bathrooms, and a storage room.
