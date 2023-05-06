Firefighter administers oxygen to dog

Cocke County Fire Department crews saved a dog from a residential blaze on Thursday. Capt. Luke Dixon is shown administering oxygen to the dog. The dog was found burned and unconscious. The dog was later walking under its own power but was transported to an emergency veterinary hospital.

A residential fire was reported on Thursday and the neighbor who had called it in to dispatch reported that there was not anyone at home, however, firefighters ended up saving the life of the family’s dog while battling the blaze.

In a post on the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Facebook page, EMA Director Joe Esway said he was spending time with his daughter, Savannah, a junior at East Tennessee State University who had come to visit after finishing her finals for the semester.

