Cocke County Fire Department crews saved a dog from a residential blaze on Thursday. Capt. Luke Dixon is shown administering oxygen to the dog. The dog was found burned and unconscious. The dog was later walking under its own power but was transported to an emergency veterinary hospital.
A residential fire was reported on Thursday and the neighbor who had called it in to dispatch reported that there was not anyone at home, however, firefighters ended up saving the life of the family’s dog while battling the blaze.
In a post on the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Facebook page, EMA Director Joe Esway said he was spending time with his daughter, Savannah, a junior at East Tennessee State University who had come to visit after finishing her finals for the semester.
He said three fire departments were dispatched to the fire and his daughter asked him to ask the firemen to check for animals. He said that he told her that the firemen do that anyway, but he went ahead and asked them to check after his daughter asked him to do so.
A few minutes later, he said they heard on the radio that the family dog was carried out of the home and being given oxygen. He said he recognized the voice of Cocke County Fire Department Capt. Luke Dixon.
He said he and his daughter looked at one another and said, “No way!” His daughter then began to cry.
According to the post, Lt. Jacob Henry located the dog, which was unconscious and burned, and passed it off to Capt. Dixon while Lt. Henry and a team headed back to continue battling the structure fire.
Capt. Dixon said that the dog was about to be transported to the emergency veterinary hospital when it got up and began walking under its own power.
The dog’s owners arrived at the scene and took it to Knoxville for emergency veterinary care.
