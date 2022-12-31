Rafting on Pigeon River

Rip Roaring Adventures, based in rafters enjoy the rapids on the Pigeon River. The rafting company has again been named “Best Of The Best” by TripAdvisor.

The Pigeon River floated over 200,000 commercial guests through the Great Smoky Mountains in 2020, officially gaining the title of “Most Rafted River In America”. That number increased by over 25% in 2021 — with more than 305,000 guests floating down the mighty Pigeon River. Eleven outfitters were registered to offer whitewater rafting trips on the Upper and Lower Pigeon River, but one Hartford, TN operation really made a splash with tourists in 2021.

Rip Roaring Adventures once again received multiple Travelers’ Choice — Best Of The Best awards from the international tourism ratings aggregate TripAdvisor in 2022. Rip- Roaring Adventures was rated the No. 2 Top Snorkeling & Water Sports experience in the US, and No. 7 Top Snorkeling & Water Sports experience in the world. In addition to topping the Travelers’ Choice spots, Rip Roaring Adventures was also named the No.13 Overall Experience in America and the only rafting company on that list.

