I really like the Internet. It is a source of vast information – but it is both true and untrue. Since I deal with the truth in my ministry, I try to check out information I receive. So, when I get emails from you (which I deeply appreciate), I try to verify the information as correct. This becomes doubly important when such communications can skitter back and forth across the fruited plain with such lightning fast speed.

For instance, the Washington Monument stands slightly over 555-feet tall in Washington, DC and is capped by a nine inch tall aluminum pyramid (the largest piece ever cast at that time). It was begun July 4, 1848; stopped in 1854 because of the looming Civil War; begun again in 1876; capped by the aluminum pyramid December 6, 1884; then finished inside and opened to the public in 1888.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.