I really like the Internet. It is a source of vast information – but it is both true and untrue. Since I deal with the truth in my ministry, I try to check out information I receive. So, when I get emails from you (which I deeply appreciate), I try to verify the information as correct. This becomes doubly important when such communications can skitter back and forth across the fruited plain with such lightning fast speed.
For instance, the Washington Monument stands slightly over 555-feet tall in Washington, DC and is capped by a nine inch tall aluminum pyramid (the largest piece ever cast at that time). It was begun July 4, 1848; stopped in 1854 because of the looming Civil War; begun again in 1876; capped by the aluminum pyramid December 6, 1884; then finished inside and opened to the public in 1888.
On one of my many visits to Washington, I saw a rather sad looking
photograph of an incomplete monument, only one hundred fifty two feet tall.
It was, I understand, surrounded by union troops drilling, cattle grazing, and a
slaughterhouse on the grounds.
A rather obscure Congressman named Abraham Lincoln attended the
laying of the cornerstone; Tennessean James K. Polk was the 11th
President at the time; one of the members of the second building committee
was future 21st president, Chester A. Arthur. Every state in the
nation had contributed a memorial stone to be incorporated into the walls,
which are marble, quarried from Baltimore Maryland for the first 152 feet. This is followed by three feet of marble from Massachusetts; and completed with marble from another quarry in Baltimore.
That aluminum capstone is of particular interest because of its inscription on one of its four sides. The north side has the members of the committee; the west side has all the various dates of construction; the south side has a list of names of architects, engineers, and mechanics. But; that east side! Oh yes; that east side of the capstone has only two words: “Laus Deo”. I have long forgotten what little Latin I might have learned in Mrs. Asa Wilson’s third floor, corner room classes up on “the hill”; but my sources (I told you I like the internet) say those two words say a mouthful: “Praise Be to God!”
The capstone’s west side faces the Lincoln Memorial, the south side
faces the Jefferson Memorial, the north side faces the White House; and
the east side, well, the east side faces the Capitol Building, the various
Senate and House Office buildings, the Library of Congress, and the Supreme
Court building!
There they are – those two words on the east face of the capstone, five
hundred fifty five feet in the air, looking down over the 69 square
miles of the most powerful capitol city of the most successful nation in the
world! There they are up the eight hundred ninety eight steps and fifty
landings – looking down from the highest perch possible in the nation’s capital
– “Laus Deo” – “Praise Be to God.”
By the way, when we ran up those steps – yes, you heard me correctly –
while we were on our senior class trip (back in the dark ages), we barely
stopped to look at all the prayers and Bible verses engraved in the various
landings and stones – but they are there too! Tourists take the elevator now;
and those prayers and Bible Verses are quickly zipped by unseen. That
capstone is never seen except by workers on the infrequent construction
projects.
But, it is there; and God sees it; and He can read Latin — perfectly!
I wonder, however, if He is somehow impressed with our words: “Laus
Deo” – “Praise Be to God” when He hears it mixed with all the rhetoric that
comes from the occupants of these very buildings that are on the east side of
the monument?
You think?
I am indebted to the one who sent me this very interesting e-mail; and
Tom Mooty was raised in Newport; and serves as Pastor of the West End Baptist Church. He can be reached at tommooty15@gmail.com. Please write or call The Newport Plain Talk with your comments about this column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.