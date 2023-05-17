Newport Dance and Cheer Academy, Inc. (NDCA) is a locally owned and operated school of dance and gymnastics. Owner/instructor Susan McMahan started teaching at the Newport Community Center in 1998. In 2004, NDCA opened its location at 232 East Broadway.
Each year, the school has auditions for its STARZ competition team. For more than 20 years, the STARZ team has successfully competed in dance competitions in Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina. They have performed at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on stage and in the 2012 Disney World Christmas Parade.
A few years ago, the team was preparing to return to WDW and perform on stage when the pandemic shut down the parks. All performance and youth activities were canceled that year, and the NDCA STARZ were two weeks from performing. McMahan promised the team that if another opportunity returned to perform, that she would make sure it would happen for them.
In 2022, that opportunity arrived but with newer and more strict guidelines for the audition process. It took several months to prepare just to audition. Planning started in June 2022 to get the girls ready for their audition video performance.
“It was very intimidating this time because during the audition process, the Disney staff member that I was coordinating with said that they ‘only accepted the best of the best’,” McMahan said. “A minimum number of performers is required. No less than five dancers must be always on stage, and the show must run continually for no less than 25 minutes.’ We received our letter of acceptance to perform in December just as our holiday break started, so I sent the team a congratulations message in our GroupMe chat as a Christmas present.
“The dancers and families have worked hard this year fundraising and saving their money to make the trip and celebrate their performance. They have also spent numerous hours preparing and perfecting their routines. Team members started working on their show in August 2022 and will continue rehearsing up until June 1 just before we leave. Their performance will be on stage the afternoon of Wednesday, June 7 at the Disney Springs location.”
The dancers have performed their Disney routines this year for competition as well. Some of those routines have earned top honors. They have also qualified to perform at the Epic Dance Showcase Nationals in June.
The STARZ competition team will be presenting a sneak peek performance of their Disney Showcase on stage at Cocke County High School on Tuesday, May 23, at 7 p.m.
