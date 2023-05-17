Newport Dance and Cheer Academy, Inc. (NDCA) is a locally owned and operated school of dance and gymnastics. Owner/instructor Susan McMahan started teaching at the Newport Community Center in 1998. In 2004, NDCA opened its location at 232 East Broadway.

Each year, the school has auditions for its STARZ competition team. For more than 20 years, the STARZ team has successfully competed in dance competitions in Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina. They have performed at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on stage and in the 2012 Disney World Christmas Parade.

