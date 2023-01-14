During the months of October and November, Cocke County 4-H members collected change as a service project. It was also a challenge to see which club could collect the most.
Centerview fourth grade was the top collecting club.
They were given a choice of three local charities to donate all the change collected from across the county at each 4-H club. They chose the Cocke County Isaiah House in donating $1,107.79.
Isaiah 117 House provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement. When children are removed from their homes out of the concern for their welfare, they are usually brought to the Department of Children’s Services offices to await placement with a foster family. This wait can be several hours to nearly a full day. These children often have nothing with them and are scared, lonely, hungry, and often in dirty clothing.
Isaiah 117 seeks to provide a comforting home where these children instead can be brought to wait at a place that is safe with friendly and loving volunteers who provide them clean clothes, smiles, toys, and snuggly blankets. This space allows children to receive the comfort and care they need while DCS staff are able to process the necessary paperwork and identify a good foster placement.
Cocke County 4-H Club thanks Newport Federal Bank for allowing it to use the bank’s coin counter at no charge for this challenge.
