Business not quite as usual at local libraries
All four Cocke County libraries have reopened with regular days and hours of operation. Not all computers are available because of the need for distancing and patrons are asked to wear masks. Children’s activities are available online. On Thursday, May 7, Eli, Rachel, and Laura Mathers were among those visiting Stokely Memorial Library where Kay Sadler, left, substitute, and Richelle Peryea, assistant librarian happily greeted them.

 DUAY O'NEIL

