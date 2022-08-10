Kineauvista Hill definitely will have a place in the history of Cocke County. For 46 years it was the site of the Cosby Ramp Festival, but there are also three other occurrences, briefer yet equally notable, which have involved the property.
Most folks know that the Cosby Ramp Festival paid tribute to the mountain ramp (allium tricoccum) with food, entertainment, political opportunities, and a pageant of pretty young ladies. The festival began in 1954 and until 1965 was held on Shangri-la Hill (also known as "Luther Valentine's cow pasture"), which is now the site of the Stonebrook community. This Festival has been one of the longest running ones in the nation.
The 1965 festival was not as successful as previous ones, with complaints including the 50 cents admission fee, mediocre entertainment, and disgraceful toilet facilities. Bert Vincent, the popular columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel and one of the founders of the festival, had always promoted the festival through his column. However, after that year, he was for calling it quits, but the Cosby Ruritan Club wasn't.
In October 1965, it was announced that Col. M.M. Bullard had generously offered the organization the use of part of his 440-acre farm in lower Cosby. The farm had originally been granted by the State of Tennessee in 1810 to Joseph Rutherford, who is buried on the place. The festival site, composed of 75 acres, had a 280-degree view of the surrounding countryside. Bullard improved the site with a chalet, a stage, cooking sheds, restroom facilities. There would also be plenty of room for parking. The Bullard family offered the site to the Ruritans at no charge.
The Ramp Festival was first held on Kineauvista Hill on April 24, 1966 and continued there until 2010. Vandalism on the site and a lawsuit from someone who had suffered an injury while attending convinced the Bullard family, after nearly a half century, to retract their invitation for the Cosby Ramp Festival.
M.G. Roberts, known as "Coach" or "Old Sassafras," is credited with coining the name "Kineauvista"; Bert Vincent did not like it. Roberts explained that "kin" was for kinetic (motion) energy, as the site would certainly move the senses of any person. "Eau" is the French word for "water," as the site overlooks the juncture of the Big Pigeon River and Cosby Creek and a Frenchman named Guyot [Gee-o] was the geographer who measured the elevations of the Great Smoky Mountains in 1859. Mount Guyot towers over the southern end of Cocke County, near Baxter's Orchard. "Vista," of course, is for the beautiful view from the site.
What most folks do not know is that Kineauvista Hill was the site of the Tennessee Mountain Bluegrass Festival, the first bluegrass festival in the state. This event was officially recognized with a proclamation by Governor Winfield Dunn in which he designated the Week of June 27, 1971 as “Bluegrass Music Week" and announced that this was the first such festival ever held in the state. As far as is known, this has never been challenged.
Bluegrass music has its roots in the ballads of the English, Scottish and Irish, ethnic groups which all later settled in our southern mountains. Bluegrass music uses acoustic string instruments: fiddle, 5-string banjo, guitar, mandolin, and string bass. It wasn't, however, until the 1940s that bluegrass was recognized as a distinct music genre.
Ralph Stanley is quoted as saying: Monroe was the first. But it wasn't called bluegrass back then. It was just called old-time mountain hillbilly music. When they started having the bluegrass festivals in 1965…it was decided that since Bill was the oldest man and was from the bluegrass state of Kentucky and he had the Bluegrass Boys, it would be called 'bluegrass.'
Bluegrass seemed, however, to become more nationally popular and recognizable after the rendition of "Dueling Banjos" in the movie "Deliverance" in 1972.
The 1971 Tennessee Mountain Bluegrass Festival was directed and hosted by James Monroe, son of Bill Monroe, who has been named "The Father of Bluegrass." It was held July 2-4. Camper space was advertised. Workshops on the various instruments were offered. It was even advertised in the Atlanta Constitution.
The slate of entertainers included Bill Monroe and the Bluegrass Boys, Lester Flatt and the Nashville Grass, The Goins Brothers, Red and Fred, Carl Story, Bobby Smith, James Monroe and the Boys from Shiloh. Bud McClain and Grant Turner, both from Nashville radio WSM, acted as emcees.
There was also an amateur band contest with first prize being $100, second prize $50 and third prize $25.
Advertisements were found for many bluegrass festivals in 1972, but none mentioned Kineauvista Hill. But there was an advertisement for James Monroe's Third Annual Festival in 1973 at Kineauvista, so probably there was one in 1972. The 1973 ad pictured here shows that the slate of performers had been expanded.
The Folk Festival of the Smokies was held May 20-23, 1971, immediately prior to the Bluegrass Festival. This was the third annual Folk Festival; the two previous ones had been held at Mills Auditorium in Gatlinburg. The founders, planners and directors were Lee and Jean Schilling, a local couple who were fully immersed in the folk culture at that time. After the fifth festival in 1973, the Schillings announced that it would probably be the last, as it had grown to the point that it might need to be divided.
Each year the festivals featured about 250 performers, some new, some returning. It was specified that there could be no electric instruments, and singers could have only one instrumental accompaniment. There were competitions in guitar, fiddle, autoharp, dulcimer, harmonica, mandolin, banjo, buck dancing, clogging and square dancing. The winners each received a hand-crafted trophy inscribed "Southern Highland Champion _____________."
There were demonstrations on crafting such things as woven goods, pottery, candles, brooms, corn shuck dolls, leather goods and musical instruments. There were seminars for all types of American music. East Tennessee TV televised some of the events.
A reporter for the Kingsport Times in 1973 made an interesting observation of the two groups in attendance sharing their mutual interest in folk culture. One group came in pick-up trucks and wore overalls or plaid shorts, white socks, string ties and straw hats. The other was long-haired, in jeans and tie-dye, braless and wearing sandals or going barefoot. They had come in VW vans.
Kineauvista Hill is located between O'Neil Road and Seven Peaks Road. Everyone may not know the origin of those names and how they are related to this site. "Seven Peaks" was the name of a $49 million theme park which was planned for this property and the adjoining Gray O'Neil farm. This project began in 1972 and was to be similar to Opryland and Six Flags with rides, games, food, lodging and commercial shops. It was announced with great fanfare by Governor Dunn on January 7, 1975, with a scheduled opening date of April 1976.
The name was chosen because seven mountain peaks could be seen from the site. The proposed map shows that part of the park was to be on the present location of Newport Sand and Gravel with a tram to take visitors to the Kineauvista site which was on the bluff above. The main access was to be exit/entrance ramps constructed where O'Neil Road crosses I-40; the Federal DOT had issued the go-ahead for this Exit 438.
As is known, this never materialized. Why? Projects like this take money and at that time, the latter 1970's, basically, the US economy went haywire with an unstable stock market, high inflation, and rising interest rates (up to 20 percent at times), along with the unrest in the Iran and the Middle East. Also, Robert W. Ward of New Orleans, one of the major promoters of the project, suffered a stroke and was unable to continue his work. One only must look at Dollywood to realize how Cocke County might have benefitted from this project.
It's peaceful on Kineauvista Hill these days with the same spectacular view as it was when thousands of folks enjoyed the festivals and fun on the spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.