In January of 2022 veterans received a 5.9% disability payment increase. It was what the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) called the largest pay increase in over 40 years. The VA said the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) increase, which is determined each year by the Social Security Administration (SSA), was due to the ongoing high inflation. (The VA uses the rate set by the SSA to adjust their payments.)
The COLA increase, which began on Dec. 1, was announced for 2023. Since inflation is still a major issue and a record 40 year high, the SSA and the VA will be increasing their payments to a record 8.7%. Since the SSA checks are sent out to recipients at various times they will see payment increase in the December checks. For the VA recipients the increase will come in the January check.
What will this mean in the amount veterans receive? The following highlights the difference between the 2022 and the 2023 rates at different percentages of disability ratings for a veterans without dependents.
There are additional amounts that will be added for spouses and eligible children and in some cases parents. You can find more information by contacting the VA at MyVA411 main information line; 800-698-2411, VA benefits hotline; 800-827-1000, or Mountain Home VA Medical Center; 423-926-1171.
PEARL HARBOR:
Today, Dec, 7, marks the 81st anniversary of the surprise Japanese attack on the American ships and forces at Pearl Harbor. The attack started at 7:55 a.m., Hawaii time, 12:55 p.m. local, killed 2,403 service members and civilians. The number of living survivors is unknown, but the Pearl Harbor Association, at its peak, had 70,000 members worldwide. This year there are less than 1,500 estimated to be living, the youngest 97 years old.
Please take time today to remember and say a prayer for those who lost their lives and for those who survived.
SHARING THE SPIRIT:
Friday, Dec. 9, from 3 to 6 p.m., Veterans in Focus (VIF) is holding its annual Sharing the Spirit event at the Newport Community Center. Each year, VIF holds a gathering for the people who live in our community to mingle and share the spirit of the holiday season. Newly elected members of our local government have been invited to allow the community to meet them.
For our second year with a generous donation of $1,000 from AMVETS Post 75 added to VIF’s $400 we will be adopting veterans living in senior living facilities in Cocke and Jefferson Counties. This year there are 95 veterans, an increase of 25 from last year, five of them women. They will be receiving quilted bed rail bags made by the Parrottsville Quilt Guild filled with gifts.
VIF also begins its new annual program of adopting a family from our community who could use a “hand-up” during the holiday season. Attendees are encouraged to bring a gift or donation for the family to add to what VIF will be providing. There will be sounds of the season and light snacks and refreshments provided by Donna Jo’s Subway and Smokey Mountain Health and Hospice. For more information you can contact Rob Watkins at the following information.
Please send information, and dates for events, two weeks in advance, questions or suggestions by mail to Rob Watkins 565 Caney Creek Road, Cosby, TN 37722 or c/o The Newport Plain Talk.
