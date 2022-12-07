Sharing the spirit

Jackie Stewart (left) and Jack Murray (right) are with Mrs. Helen Tarr a 101-year-old WW II nurse during one of last year’s Sharing the Spirit stops.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

In January of 2022 veterans received a 5.9% disability payment increase. It was what the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) called the largest pay increase in over 40 years. The VA said the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) increase, which is determined each year by the Social Security Administration (SSA), was due to the ongoing high inflation. (The VA uses the rate set by the SSA to adjust their payments.)

The COLA increase, which began on Dec. 1, was announced for 2023. Since inflation is still a major issue and a record 40 year high, the SSA and the VA will be increasing their payments to a record 8.7%. Since the SSA checks are sent out to recipients at various times they will see payment increase in the December checks. For the VA recipients the increase will come in the January check.

