KNOXVILLE—The American College of Cardiology has recognized The University of Tennessee Medical Center (UTMC) for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain. UTMC was awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI in May based on rigorous evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. The most common symptom of a heart attack for both men and women is chest pain or discomfort. However, women are more likely to have atypical symptoms. Other heart attack symptoms include, but are not limited to, tingling or discomfort in one or both arms, back, shoulder, neck or jaw, shortness of breath, cold sweat, unusual tiredness, heartburn-like feeling, nausea or vomiting, sudden dizziness, and fainting.

