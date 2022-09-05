NEWPORT—There was standing room only on Cocke County Courthouse lawn last Thursday, September 1, 2022, when newly elected officials were sworn in. Pictured on this page are officials from various offices being sworn in by Circuit Judge Carter Moore. Moore was also sworn in by retired Circuit Court Judge Ben W. Hooper, II. These oaths of office are shown in addition to County Mayor Rob Mathis and Sheriff C.J. Ball who were pictured on the front page of the September 3-4, 2022 Weekend Edition of The Plain Talk.

