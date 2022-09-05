Circuit Court Judge Part 1, District 4 Carter Moore took the oath of office from retired Circuit Court Judge Ben W. Hooper, II. Judge Moore was accompanied by his daughter, Katie Moore. At right is District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn.
McClure’s deputy clerks were also sworn in. From left, Judge Moore administers the oath as District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn, Bryan Murr, McClure, and Judge Ben Hooper watch. Deputy clerks are Nicole Wiley, Terra Stewart, Charlene Johnson, Lydia Shelton, Dianne Bates, Danielle Smith, Gary Hagerman, Judy Hensley, Buffie Lucas, and Crystal Jones.
Cocke County Road Commissioners were sworn in as well on the south side of the courthouse. Pictured are: Josh Hall, Eugene Teague, Mike Ellison, Burnett Duncan, Jerry "Spanky" Holt, Jr., and Clayton Presnell.
Sessions Court Judge Mark Strange was sworn in alongside his wife, Amber, and their children, Elizabeth Craig, Alex Strange, Keelie Strange, Carson Devotie, and Brookelyn Devotie. Kylie Devotie is not pictured.
Circuit Court Judge Part 1, District 4 Carter Moore took the oath of office from retired Circuit Court Judge Ben W. Hooper, II. Judge Moore was accompanied by his daughter, Katie Moore. At right is District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn.
Sessions Court Clerk Brenda Ramsey is shown taking the oath of office from Judge Moore. With Ramsey are her husband, Ned Ramsey, and Josh, Crystal, and Azlynn Ramsey.
All photos by Kathy Hemsworth
Judge Moore, at left, administers the oath of office to District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn on Thursday. With Dunn are his wife, Karene, and daughter, Lauren.
Judge Moore gives the oath of office to Sessions Court Clerk Kristy Nease. With Nease is her daughter, Kaleigh Nease.
Mark McGaha (center) is sworn in as Register of Deeds by Judge Moore as Denise Fox and Rhonda Burgin watch.
McGaha's staff at the Register of Deeds office was also sworn in. Pictured left to right are Terri Wilson, Rhonda Burgin and Denise Fox.
Cocke County Clerk Shalee McClure is shown being sworn in for a new term. At right, holding the Bible, is Rusty Giles.
McClure’s deputy clerks were also sworn in. From left, Judge Moore administers the oath as District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn, Bryan Murr, McClure, and Judge Ben Hooper watch. Deputy clerks are Nicole Wiley, Terra Stewart, Charlene Johnson, Lydia Shelton, Dianne Bates, Danielle Smith, Gary Hagerman, Judy Hensley, Buffie Lucas, and Crystal Jones.
Cocke County Board of Education members were also sworn in. Shown are Terry Hurst with wife, Renee; Darla Morgan; Otha Rolen with wife, Linda; and Richard Coggins with wife, Lisa.
Cocke County Road Commissioners were sworn in as well on the south side of the courthouse. Pictured are: Josh Hall, Eugene Teague, Mike Ellison, Burnett Duncan, Jerry "Spanky" Holt, Jr., and Clayton Presnell.
Sessions Court Judge Mark Strange was sworn in alongside his wife, Amber, and their children, Elizabeth Craig, Alex Strange, Keelie Strange, Carson Devotie, and Brookelyn Devotie. Kylie Devotie is not pictured.
Judge Moore also administered the oath to Cocke County Trustee Mitch Fine. Also pictured is Fine’s wife, Rita.
NEWPORT—There was standing room only on Cocke County Courthouse lawn last Thursday, September 1, 2022, when newly elected officials were sworn in. Pictured on this page are officials from various offices being sworn in by Circuit Judge Carter Moore. Moore was also sworn in by retired Circuit Court Judge Ben W. Hooper, II. These oaths of office are shown in addition to County Mayor Rob Mathis and Sheriff C.J. Ball who were pictured on the front page of the September 3-4, 2022 Weekend Edition of The Plain Talk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.