When The Lord led “Miss ‘Nita” and I to Morgan County to serve as Pastor to The First Baptist Church of Wartburg, Tennessee; one of the items on the “bucket list” of the Pulpit Committee was to be active and involved in the community (which I had been very used to doing here).
That list included such things as a Patriotic Memorial Day Observation and an Easter Sunrise Service; and somewhere near the top of that list was: organize and produce "A Christmas Parade."
Well, that was August; and, if I’m not mistaken, Christmas came in December that year (1987); so – as the kids say, or used to say – “It was on!"
Some of the most well-liked entries in that Parade were the “old cars and trucks.” I did not know very much about the difference in a “hot rod" and a “classic” vehicle at that time; but I jumped on the learning curve pretty quickly.
People loved to see those cars and trucks sounding off, burning rubber, and generally showing off as only those cars and trucks could do. They even had their own category for judging and their own set of judges that knew the difference between a spark plug and a downdraft incubator!
Special details had to be incorporated into the parade line-up to accommodate “those cars and trucks” (“don’t drag it out and wear out those clutches” (remember those); and “give them a little room to “show off a little.”
Basically, these vehicles had one thing in common; they were all vehicles that had undergone a “new beginning.”
That was necessary because a seat that has carried a load for decades and decades tends to get a little sagged and worn out; and an engine that has fired up for 140,000 miles tends to get tired and weak; and paint – don’t even go there – paint was a REALLY BIG ITEM!
I found all this out by talking to people who were crazy nuts about spending their children’s inheritance on the “new beginning” of “that car I found over in that field” or – well whatever!
They all had a new beginning; and it showed!
And both of the phrases in that statement above are important – no ESSENTIAL in our human existence.
Nothing functions at peak performance forever, not cars, machines, or people.
And people is what my ministry is all about; it’s what this column is all about.
God knows we won’t always do everything right and that is why God is a God of “New Beginnings”; and He will never refuse to give you a “new start” – unless you refuse to ask Him for one!
Yes; “until you refuse to ask Him for a New Beginning!"
I so very happy that God’s Grace was sufficient to give me a “new beginning” when I didn’t deserve it – but I did have the good sense to request one from The Only Source of New Beginnings” – Almighty God!
No, I didn’t deserve it; don’t deserve to have it now; but I had that “New Beginning” in September, 1965; and, as the saying goes, I have never been the same!
By the way; God wants you to have a “New Beginning” too; and if you have had one, HE WANTS YOU TO SHOW IT!
My thanks to Jim Rowlett for his excellent article by the same title in the January Edition of “Street Scene Magazine”; and to Johnny and Peggy Parks for making me aware of it.
God bless, everyone!
