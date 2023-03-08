CANTON, N.C. — The Pactiv Evergreen plant in Canton, North Carolina, is set to close by summer, which will impact families throughout the region. Reportedly, Smoky Mountain Local 507 Union leaders were called to meet with company officials from Pactiv Evergreen Monday night and were told the plant will be closed.
It was reported earlier in February one of the plant’s paper-making machines, known as PM20, which produces fine writing and envelope grade paper, had been shut down because of reduced demand for the products it produced.
Pactiv Evergreen issued a press release Monday evening that read, “Pactiv Evergreen plans to take significant restructuring actions related to its Beverage Merchandising operations. The Company expects to close its Canton, North Carolina mill and its converting facility in Olmsted Falls, Ohio with operations at both facilities expected to end during the second quarter of 2023. Production from the Olmsted Falls facility will be reallocated to other sites. The Company also continues to explore strategic alternatives for its Pine Bluff, Arkansas mill and Waynesville, North Carolina facility. The Company has not set a timetable in relation to this process. In addition, the Company plans to reorganize its management structure by combining the Beverage Merchandising and Food Merchandising businesses effective April 1, 2023.”
The Canton plant has been in operation for more than a century, and was formerly known as Champion International, Inc. A class action lawsuit involving 2,600 property owners in the early 1990s sought $367.5 million in damages for lowering property values because of the paper mill allegedly polluting the Pigeon River.
The lawsuit was resolved by Champion International setting up a $6.5 million trust called the Pigeon River Endowment Fund. The federal lawsuit included four weeks of testimony and a week of deliberations, which ended in a hung jury.
In addition to closing the Canton plant, Pactiv Evergreen will cut down on Waynesville operations. The Canton plant employs 1,100 people, and all together, about 1,300 jobs are to be eliminated in Western North Carolina per the company press release.
The plant had been in negotiations with the union, and the workforce reportedly had voted against the company’s proposal twice. The company had canceled January renegotiations, and the agreement expired in May 2022.
Union representatives said they would like to finalize negotiations in case the plant is sold, so a successorship clause can be in place.
Canton Mayor Zeb Smathers said the Canton plant is one of Haywood County’s largest employers, and closing the mill that has been in operation for more than 100 years is devastating to the community.
The Pactiv Evergreen wastewater treatment plant at Canton also processes wastewater for the town of Canton, which had a population of 4,418 people as of 2021 records.
