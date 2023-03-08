CANTON, N.C. — The Pactiv Evergreen plant in Canton, North Carolina, is set to close by summer, which will impact families throughout the region. Reportedly, Smoky Mountain Local 507 Union leaders were called to meet with company officials from Pactiv Evergreen Monday night and were told the plant will be closed.

It was reported earlier in February one of the plant’s paper-making machines, known as PM20, which produces fine writing and envelope grade paper, had been shut down because of reduced demand for the products it produced.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.