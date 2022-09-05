EDITOR’S NOTE:
One of the most picturesque church in Cocke County is Glendale United Methodist Church, which stands in the “lower end of the county” in the Bybee community. It is one of the most perfectly maintained churches in the county, its white paint gleaming both on the building and nearby fence. Equally pristine is the beautifully maintained cemetery across the road.
The following history of Glendale United Methodist Church was written by the late Margaret Sawyer Davis for a special Bicentennial edition of the Cocke County Banner published on July 2, 1976.
Prior to the year 1915, the people of this little community had no church in which to worship. So they worshipped at Briar Thicket School House and Jones School House in the Beech Bottoms. These buildings served as school houses and meeting houses, also. Living here were large families of the Sawyer generation, so they, along with a few other families, decided they need a church in which to worship. They sought the help of Reverend Billy Senter, who had been preaching at Jones School House, to help in the organization of the church.
On May 3, 1915, a building committee was named, consisting of the following men, who are now deceased: D. A. Styke, John Dawson, James Reece, J. A. Sawyer, J. H. Sawyer, trustees; John Dawson, J. H. Sawyer, D. A. Styke, and J. A. Sawyer. Class leader was to be Andy Sawyer. Stewards: J. A. Sawyer and J. H. Sawyer. So, on May 23, 1915, the church was organized. Folks of this community and surrounding communities offered their nicest trees for the lumber to build this place of worship. My father, J. H. Sawyer, and his first cousin, J. A. Sawyer, cut the first log.
The following men gave of their time and their teams to help with the logging: John Sawyer, J. A. Sawyer, J. H. Sawyer, J. C. Sawyer, J. L. Sawyer, W. J. Sawyer, Will Gregg, John Dawson, Dave Styke, Andy Reece, Cal White, F. M. White, Bud Gilliam, Will White, Ulys White, Fern Pitts, Bill Dawson, Joe Holdway, Hobert Campbell, Cas Sawyer, G. W. Holdway, Bud Bible, Joe Holt, Payne Fowler, and Edom Kendrick.
George Holdway gave the land for the church site.
Several men donated time to help with building the structure. These included Andy Reece, J. C. Sawyer, J. A. Sawyer, J. H. Sawyer, John Sawyer, Jim Sawyer, Jim Reece, Quincy Styke, Joe Holdway, J. W. Sawyer, Willie Gregg, Ulys White, Jess Holdway, J. L. Sawyer, John Dawson, J. S. White, Garrett Holdway, Clyde Moore, Dennis Holt, Obe White, Jack Fox, Henry Reed, and Dave Styke.
John and Joe Sawyer worked out a $9.00 saw bill.
[EDITOR’S NOTE: At the time of the writing, according to Mrs. Davis, all these men were deceased with the exception of Garrett Holdway and Ulys White.]
Lumber for the church totaled 25,781 feet. At a cost of 35 cents per hundred, this bill came to $90.23. Joe Holdway gave the belfry posts and “Dr. Fox” sawed them for $9.53.
Thomas Holt, (grandfather of Mrs. Davis), gave lumber for overhead ceiling and the Jones and Dawson families donated some of the inside lumber.
Luny Cline of Newport received the building contract for $600.00 As far as I know, he designed and named the church. I have heard many folks comment that this building does not look like a church. Since I was raised in this church, it has always been a real church to me in every sense of the word, but I don’t think I have ever seen another church with two porches. The pulpit chairs and Bible were donated by Frank Parrott of Newport.
Later on, another Bible was donated by Kate Hogan. On June 11, 1916, the church was dedicated, with folks coming from far and near. The women of the church cooked for days preparing food for the huge crowd expected. My mother, Eunice Sawyer, who is still living, tells how the women stored the food in trunks, lard cans, tubs, etc. for the dinner on the ground. They actually served the lunch spread on table cloths on the ground, which was the custom. Hence, now we use the term “dinner on the ground.”
Reverend Billy Senter only preached a few times in the new church, as it was added to the Parrottsville circuit and Nathaniel K. Rowe was the first pastor. This was called the Methodist Episcopal Church at that time. The circuit consisted of Jones Chapel (1st Sunday), O & S Chapel (2nd Sunday), Glendale (Saturday before 3rd Sunday), Bewley’s Chapel (3rd Sunday), Bruner’s Grove (3rd Sunday), Parrottsville (4th Sunday), and Harned’s Chapel (4th Sunday).
Later on, I believe around 1948, Oven Creek was added to this circuit.
The following ministers have served this church: Nathaniel K. Rowe, J. O. Cox, A. A. Newman, R. E. Walker, S. A. Hopper, Jake Reed, Pat Horner, Cas Turner, W. M. Bull, E. R. Lewis, Max Shular, Bob Powers, S. T. Emitt, Woodrow Banks, O. M. Blackwell, Howard McComas, and J. E. Harris.
Somewhere around 1938 or 1939, the Methodist Episcopal and Methodist South merged, creating the Methodist Church.
When Parrottsville decided they wanted to go station, the other churches on the circuit formed the Riverview Circuit, building a new parsonage at Bewley’s Chapel.
In 1968, churches of this circuit were divided making smaller circuits, a new circuit was formed and named the High Point Circuit, which consisted of Bybee, Fowler’s Grove, Beth Car, Glendale, and Watkin’s Chapel.
We are now the United Methodist Church, which came into being April 23, 1968, at Dallas, Texas, when the Methodist Church and United Brethren united.
Today, Rev. Rick Spell serves as pastor of Glendale United Methodist Church, and Janice Buckner is music director.
This Saturday, September 10, 2022, Glendale United Methodist Church will celebrate its 106th anniversary.
