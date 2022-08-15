First Baptist Church of Newport dates to Tuesday, February 8, 1876, when “a number of ministers and members of different Baptist churches met for the purpose of taking into consideration the propriety of organizing a Baptist church at or near the town of Newport.” On Sunday, April 10, 1876, the church perfected its organization with twenty-eight members:
Mr. and Mrs. N. S. Brooks, Dr. and Mrs. L. W. Hooper, Mr. and Mrs. J. C. Morell, Mr. and Mrs. S. J. Campbell, Mr. and Mrs. John B. Stokely, Mr. and Mrs. J. G. Allen, Mr. and Mrs. Wm. C. Brooks, Mr. and Mrs. Stephen S. Brooks, James H. Randolph, David S. Stokely, William F. Williams, John W. Johnson, Tipton C. McNabb, S. C. Jones, Jr., Mrs. Susan E. Susong, Mrs. Martha Inman, Miss Lou J. Murray, Mrs. Laura Clark, Miss Cassie Inman,and Miss Tennie C. Inman.
J. H. Randolph, Dr. Lemuel W. Hooper, and John B. Stokely were the first deacons; Sam C. Jones, its first clerk; John B. Stokely, its first treasurer; and the Reverend J. M. L. Burnett, its first pastor.
The church was organized in the “Old Pisgah Church,” the Presbyterian Church and the only denomination in Newport possessing a building at this time. Some services during this first year were held at the Old Town Courthouse. The first church building was dedicated on May 6, 1877, with Dr. C. A. Pope preaching the dedicatory sermon. The first building was erected on the site of the present one.
Preaching services were held once a month, on the Saturday before the first Sunday in each month. Soon services were also held on the first Sunday as well. Since 1900 the church has had full time services.
Mrs. S. C. Baird was the first candidate for baptism.
The East Tennessee Association held its annual meeting with the Newport church in 1879. The minutes show that the pastor’s salary in 1881 was $75.00 per year; in 1882 it was $100.00. This amount was not guaranteed but merely promised. Its payment depended upon the generosity of the church membership.
The Rev. C. C. Brown became pastor in January 1883, and he was succeeded by the Rev. S. E. Jones who served from 1883-1888 and by the Rev. Jesse Baker, 1888 to 1891.
A Women’s Missionary Union was formed in 1882, and a Sunday School was organized on February 24, 1884.
The Rev. J. C. Rockwell became the first resident pastor of the Newport Church in 1891. Under his administration the first parsonage was built on Woodlawn Avenue.
His son, Kiffen Yates Rockwell, the World War I hero to whom a memorial plaque has been erected at the corner of Woodlawn and Broadway, was born in the parsonage.
Other early pastors numbered Rev. W. C. McPherson, Rev. J. M. Anderson, Rev. M. D. Early, Rev. B.R. Downer, Rev. P. D. Mangum to be pastor. Rev. J. W. O’Hara , Rev. A. L. Crawley, Rev. Mark Harris, and Rev. Merrill D. Moore.
In the late 1930’s First Baptist realized a need for an associate pastor, and the Rev. Hobart Ford was called to fill this position in 1935. Later, the Rev. Raymond Coppenger came to work in the same capacity.
Dr. Moore was succeeded by Dr. J. P. Allen, who served until 1943. Dr. W. W. Denham, Jr. became pastor in 1943 and remained until 1946. These were the busy, working years of World War II with almost every church family feeling its influence. From 1946 until 1951, the Rev. Carl P. Daw served as pastor.
The Milburns, Lowell and Billie, together with their children, Melina and Michael, came to Newport’s First Baptist in 1951 and remained until 1956. During the ministry of the Reverend Milburn many important additions were made to the church program. Under his leadership the English Creek Mission was established in 1952. In 1953 Riverview Baptist Mission was started, and in 1956 the church sponsored Northport Baptist Mission.
In 1970 a mission Sunday School, the forerunner of Southside Baptist Mission, was begun, conducted in the Jones Administration Building of the Newport Housing Authority.
Plans for a new building were formulated in the 1950s, and the necessary
financial steps were undertaken. Amid rejoicing, the cornerstone was laid on Sunday, February 20, 1955. On Sunday, Oct. 2, 1955, the new church building was dedicated with Dr. Merrill D. Moore preaching the dedicatory sermon.
From 1957-1963, Dr. Harold A. Collins served as pastor.
The Chapel and Educational Building were completed and dedicated on Sunday, July 14, 1963, while J. Howard Cobble was serving as interim pastor.
Dr. Craig Ratliff became pastor in 1963, and that autumn Ralph Smith became Minister of Education and Music. Under their ministry church prospered in both spiritual and material matters. Membership grew, and every department made progress. The new Educational Building was in almost constant use.
Dr. Ratliff’s ministry was followed by that of the Rev. Charlie Brown, Dr. R. Dwayne Conner and Dr. Stan Rushing.
On March 16, 1980, First Baptist Church approved the election of women as deacons. On September 7, 1980, Mrs. Horace (Anna Stokely) Burnett was elected as our first woman deacon; six others, Etholeen Burchette, Marilyn Cantwell, Edith Stokely Moore, Cindie Runnion, Karen Smith, and Peggy McConnell, have followed.
After Dr. Rushing resigned, Dr. Bruce Coyle served as interim pastor until the church called Dr. Charlie W. Boggan on June 3, 1984.
In April 2000, First Baptist Church called Dr. Richard Raymond Lloyd III, as their 25th pastor.
In May 2012 the church purchased property on Amanda Circle where a new church facility will be built.
