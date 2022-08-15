First Baptist Church Newport

First Baptist Church of Newport

 File Photo

First Baptist Church of Newport dates to Tuesday, February 8, 1876, when “a number of ministers and members of different Baptist churches met for the purpose of taking into consideration the propriety of organizing a Baptist church at or near the town of Newport.” On Sunday, April 10, 1876, the church perfected its organization with twenty-eight members:

Mr. and Mrs. N. S. Brooks, Dr. and Mrs. L. W. Hooper, Mr. and Mrs. J. C. Morell, Mr. and Mrs. S. J. Campbell, Mr. and Mrs. John B. Stokely, Mr. and Mrs. J. G. Allen, Mr. and Mrs. Wm. C. Brooks, Mr. and Mrs. Stephen S. Brooks, James H. Randolph, David S. Stokely, William F. Williams, John W. Johnson, Tipton C. McNabb, S. C. Jones, Jr., Mrs. Susan E. Susong, Mrs. Martha Inman, Miss Lou J. Murray, Mrs. Laura Clark, Miss Cassie Inman,and Miss Tennie C. Inman.

